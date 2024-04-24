EU eases Schengen visa rules for Indians: Costs, processing time explained

The Schengen Zone consists of European nations, including France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, and more. Photo: Shutterstock

Planning a trip to Europe this summer? There's good news for you. The European Union will now offer multiple entry Schengen visas with longer validity. This development enables frequent Indian travellers to apply for five-year multiple entry visas, placing them on an equal footing with "visa-free nationals". Herve Delphin, the EU's ambassador to India, hailed the new visa regime as a significant step towards strengthening bonds between the regions.

"Travel to Europe made easy," Delphin stated in a tweet.

Schengen visa highlights

— The "Cascade" regime enables Indians to obtain two-year multi-entry Schengen visas after using two visas within three years.

— EU is progressing towards the digitalisation of the Schengen visa application process

— Processing time: 15 days or more

— Cost: Approx Rs 7,200 for adults and Rs 3,600 for minors

What does the rule-change mean for Indians

"Recently, the European Commission adopted specific rules on the issuance of multiple entry visas to Indian nationals, which are more attractive than the previous regulations," said Vipul Jai, Partner at PSL Advocates & Solicitors.

The revised regulations, known as the “Cascade” regime, allow Indian nationals to obtain long-term, multi-entry Schengen visas valid for two years after using two visas within the past three years. "The two-year visa will normally be followed by a five-year visa, provided the passport remains valid," Vipul noted. Holders of these visas will enjoy travel rights similar to those of visa-free nationals during the visa's validity.

Previously, Indian travellers had different visa types available, tailored to short or long stays, depending on their travel purpose.

Centralisation of visa processing

"One significant change is the centralisation of visa processing, implemented by countries such as Germany," explained Punyam Bhutani, Associate at SKV Law Offices. This shift allows for more flexible processing of short-term visa applications across various Visa Application Centres operated by VFS Global in India, regardless of the applicant's residence.

"Previously, applicants had to book appointments and submit applications based on their local jurisdiction, which could limit their options and convenience. However, this relaxation does not extend to applications for national visas, such as for students, employment, or family reunion visas," Punyam added.

Moreover, the EU is progressing towards the digitalisation of the Schengen visa application process. This includes online applications and digital visas, streamlining the process and enhancing security. The full implementation of these digital measures is anticipated to improve both the efficiency and security of the visa process.

Cost of Schengen visa?

"As of 2024, the Schengen visa costs approximately Rs 7,200 for adults and Rs 3,600 for minors," said Vipul Jai, Partner at PSL Advocates & Solicitors. He added that there is a proposal to increase the basic fee to Rs 8,000 for adults and Rs 4,000 for minors, reflecting an adjustment for inflation. This proposed change is pending approval and would be effective shortly after endorsement. Children under six years of age remain exempt from the visa fee.

"An additional fee may apply if the applicant uses visa service centres, which collect applications on behalf of consulates in some cases," Vipul noted.

"The Schengen visa fee is non-refundable, regardless of the application outcome," commented Punyam Bhutani, Associate at SKV Law Offices. Travellers should consider these costs when planning their visa applications.

How much time does it take for a Schengen visa to be processed?

The processing time for a Schengen visa varies, influenced by factors such as the applicant's nationality, the consulate's workload, and the time of year. Typically, it takes about 15 calendar days for Indian passport holders. However, during peak travel periods or if further investigation is needed, processing can extend to 30-60 days. With recent relaxations in visa rules, there may be a reduction in processing times, potentially speeding up the visa acquisition for Indian travellers.

Applicants can submit their visa applications up to six months before their intended travel date.

Which countries come under the Schengen area?

The Schengen area comprises 29 European countries, including 25 EU states: Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, and Sweden, along with non-EU members Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.