Art for investment's sake: A guide to negotiating the Indian market

Artist Simran K S Lamba’s paints with a material that is commonplace and not thought of as ‘art’: Coal tar. "My association with tar and allied media started in 2006 when I was waterproofing the terrace of our house and I stumbled across the latent potential that was in this industrial agent," he says.

“Everyday materials transform into a space where the subtleties of these materials echo in various ways, giving them a new life as a piece of art," he says about his new exhibition called 'TAR-ART An Anagram of My Life'.

Mixed media is the flavour of the season in Indian art. Coal tar, ropes, nails, metal discs and wax would be ordinary, utilitarian objects to people, but