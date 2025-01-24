Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Axis Mutual Fund launches scheme tracking Nifty500 Momentum 50 Index Fund

Axis Mutual Fund launches scheme tracking Nifty500 Momentum 50 Index Fund

Scheme will follow passive strategy in 'momentum-driven stocks', says asset manager

Equity Mutual Fund

Representational Image

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Axis Mutual Fund has launched a new investment scheme that will track the Nifty500 Momentum 50 TRI and is open for subscription till February 7, 2025.
 
Axis Nifty500 Momentum 50 Index Fund reflects the growing interest among Indian investors in passive strategies, said the company in a press statement. It provides a “simplified and cost-effective solution” for investors seeking to capitalise on momentum-driven stocks.
 
The scheme aims to deliver returns, before expenses, that align with the Nifty500 Momentum 50 TRI, subject to tracking error. A feature of the Nifty500 Momentum 50 Index is its selection of stocks from large, mid, and smallcaps, removing the need for investors to implement separate momentum strategies based on market capitalisation, according to the statement.
 

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Momentum Investing: Axis Nifty500 Momentum 50 Index Fund NFO opens today

Mutual Fund, AUM, Asset Under Management

Axis MF launches new fund that tracks NBFC's, housing finance sectors

SEBI

Axis AMC, Axis MF Trustee pay Rs 16.57 lakh to settle case with Sebi

mutual funds

Axis MF launches a new Momentum Fund: Key features of the scheme explained

Mutual fund investor base to break 50 million barrier in September

Axis MF announces new Target Maturity Fund , says offer has moderate risk

 
The fund will allocate 95-100 per cent of its assets to stocks in the Nifty500 Momentum 50 Index, with up to 5 per cent reserved for debt and money market instruments to ensure liquidity.
 
“With the increasing popularity of low-cost, passive strategies, we believe this fund offers a unique opportunity to invest in India’s momentum-driven stocks while ensuring broad diversification,” said B Gopkumar, managing director and chief executive officer of Axis Mutual Fund.
 
The minimum investment amount is Rs 100, with subsequent investments in multiples of Re 1. An exit load of 0.25 per cent will be applicable if redeemed or switched out within 15 days from the date of allotment. There will be no exit load if redeemed or switched out after 15 days from the date of allotment.
 
Karthik Kumar and Sachin Relekar will manage the Axis Nifty500 Momentum 50 Index Fund.

Who should invest?

Axis Mutual Fund said the fund is for investors aiming to gain exposure to India's top-performing stocks and capitalise on market momentum. It is ideal for those seeking a passive investment strategy with diversification across large, mid, and smallcap companies, as well as for investors with a long-term investment horizon and moderate risk appetite.

More From This Section

fraud

RBI asks banks to uses tool that identifies phone numbers to curb fraud

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's birthright citizenship order blocked: Here's what we know so far

Real Estate

Nagpur, Lucknow, Jaipur lead next wave of realty boom in emerging cities

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Tata Investment Corp buys 2 office spaces in Mumbai's Wadala for Rs 148 cr

PremiumEducation loan

Taking a loan to study abroad? Be prepared to pay margin money of 10-25%

Topics : Axis Mutual Fund

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon