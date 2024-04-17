Bank holidays for Lok Sabha election 2024: Check the full list of cities

Banks will be closed on April 19 when India will vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in 102 constituencies in different states and union territories. Banks will be closed in seven cities, as per a holiday calendar set by the Reserve Bank of India.

Here's a comprehensive list of places where April 19 would be a bank holiday:



Chennai

Dehradun

Itanagar

Jaipur

Kohima

Nagpur

Shillong

Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The dates of polling for the Lok Sabha are April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. In Bihar, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh, voting will take place in all seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

The states where the first phase of general elections will take place on April 19 include Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Maharashtra, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, and Tripura.



Notably, a bank holiday has not been announced for all constituencies where voting is scheduled for the first phase. Currently, the RBI holiday calendar specifies only seven cities.

However, in the first phase of the election, state governments have declared a public holiday on April 19.

Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu government announced a public holiday on April 19, in light of the general elections planned in all 39 Lok Sabha seats and the by-poll for the Vilavancode Assembly constituency.

Uttarakhand: Voting will be held on April 19 in all the five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand. The Uttarakhand government has declared a public holiday on April 19.The order was issued by the General Administration Department of the Uttarakhand government



Nagaland: The Home Department of Nagaland has officially declared that all employees working in government, private, and business establishments across the state will be granted paid leave on Friday, April 19, 2024. This decision aims to facilitate their participation in the voting process and exercise their democratic right.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in April 2024

April 20 - Garia Puja: Banks will remain closed in Tripura.

April 21, 2024 - Sunday.



April 27, 2024 - fourth Saturday.

April 28, 2024 - Sunday.