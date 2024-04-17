Flipkart starts summer sale: Deals on ACs, refrigerators, fans available

Flipkart’s week-long summer sale started April 17 and will offer a range of home appliances such as air conditioners (ACs), refrigerators, air coolers, and fans at affordable prices till April 23.

The sixth edition of Super Cooling Days 2024 will provide customers with deals on cooling home appliances to beat the summer heat, said Flipkart in a statement. "Over the last year, Flipkart has witnessed a huge spike in demand for a variety of cooling appliances with the latest technology and new features at affordable price points. The 6th edition of super cooling days will offer customers a wide-range of value-based products from multiple reputed brands," said Kunal Gupta, vice-president, large appliances, at Flipkart.

Offerings and deals: Flipkart's sale will feature products from renowned brands and sellers. Customers can expect deals like cash back, exchange offers, tap-and-win contests, and exclusive offers on SuperCoins. Prices of cooling appliances will start at Rs 1,299, ensuring accessibility for all consumers.

Payment options: Flipkart will provide a range of payment options, including schemes like no-cost EMI, down payment, cash on delivery, and pay-later EMI. It will have 3D viewing of products and video assistance. Additionally, Flipkart Jeeves will offer reliable after-sales services, including installations, ensuring a seamless transition from purchase to usage.

Highlighted categories: Flipkart said the sale will have India's largest refrigerator store, featuring leading brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Haier, Godrej, and IFB. Prices for refrigerators range between Rs 9,990 and Rs 2,00,000, catering to various preferences and budgets. Additionally, a premium store will exhibit a range of ACs from brands like LG, Voltas, Godrej, Daikin, Panasonic, and Blue Star, with prices ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 65,000. The sale will also spotlight an extensive collection of ceiling fans, priced between Rs 1,299 and Rs 15,000.





Exchange offers: In addition to the enticing deals, customers can benefit from various exchange offers during the sale. These include discounts of up to Rs 22,000 on exchanging old refrigerators and Rs 8,000 off on the exchange of old ACs, further enhancing the affordability of upgrading to newer, more efficient appliances.

The best time to buy something from Flipkart is during its sales. Flipkart sales have started; you can check out your favourite appliances.