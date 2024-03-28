Sensex (    %)
                             
Banks closed for 14 days in April; Check the state-wise list of holidays

On the account of public holidays, regional holidays, and regular closures on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, banks will remain in various states across the month

RBI placces bank holidays into three separate brackets.

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 10:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, banks across various states will be closed for a total of 14 days in April. These holidays are on the account of public holidays, regional holidays, and regular closures on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. 


The list of holidays is prepared by the RBI for every month and is notified under three categories namely Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks' Closing of Accounts.
Here’s a list of festivals in April when banks will be shut


These are the holidays for which banks will closed for in April 2024:


  • To enable banks to close their yearly accounts
  • Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida 
  • Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra 
  • Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) 
  • Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (1st Shawaal)
  • Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju Festival 
  • Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day
  • Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain) 
  • Garia Puja

Here’s a complete list of state-wise bank holidays in April


April 1 (Monday): To close their annual accounts, banks will remain shut in most states except Mizoram, Sikkim, Bengal, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya.

April 5 (Friday): On account of Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida, banks will be closed in Hyderabad – Telangana, Jammu, and Srinagar.

April 9 (Tuesday): For Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra, banks will be shut in  Goa, Jammu, Srinagar, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad – Telangana, and Manipur.

April 10 (Wednesday): Banks will be closed in Kerala for Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr).

April 11 (Thursday): For Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (1st Shawaal), banks will remain shut in most states except Sikkim, Kerala, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh.

April 13 (second Saturday): Banks will be closed for Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju Festival in Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Jammu, and Srinagar.

April 15 (Monday): Banks will remain closed for Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day in Assam and Himachal Pradesh.

April 16 (Tuesday): Banks to remain shut for Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain) in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

April 20 (third Saturday): Banks will be closed for Garia Puja in Agartala.

Thus, customers planning to visit their respective banks on these days must plan their journey accordingly. However, it is important to note that other banking facilities like UPI and internet banking facilities will remain functional on these holidays.
First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 10:23 AM IST

