Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Banks to be closed on July 17 for Muharram in these states: Check details

Customers can still use ATMs, online banking, mobile apps, bank websites, net banking to access banking services

RBI placces bank holidays into three separate brackets.

RBI placces bank holidays into three separate brackets.

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases a list of bank holidays each month so that customers can plan their branch visits accordingly. Banks in several states will be closed on Wednesday, July 17, for Muharram.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
List of states that have a bank holiday on July 17:
 
Andhra Pradesh  
 
Mizoram  
 
Rajasthan  
 
Tamil Nadu  
 
Gujarat  
 
Karnataka  
 
Telangana  
 
Andaman & Nicobar  
 
Bihar  
 
Chhattisgarh  
 
Delhi  
 
Tripura  
 
Uttar Pradesh  
 
Jammu and Kashmir  
 
Jharkhand  
 
Lakshadweep  
 
Madhya Pradesh  
 
Maharashtra
 
Odisha  
 
Meghalaya will observe a holiday for U Tirot Sing Day on the same date.
 
Apart from the national and regional holidays mandated by the RBI, banks in India are also closed on:
 
July 21: Weekend (All states)
 
July 27: Fourth Saturday of the month (All states)
 
July 28: Weekend (All states)
 
The RBI classifies holidays into three categories:
 
Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday: RTGS transfer is available round the clock and 365 days every day of the year including weekends and public or bank holidays. The funds are transferred in real-time to the beneficiary account and you do not need to visit the bank branch to initiate an RTGS transfer

More From This Section

Air India express

Want a budget vacation? Air India's 'Xpress holidays' start at Rs 15,876!

swiggy hdfc credit card

Swiggy employees get pre-IPO cash out: Tax implications of ESOP programme

personal loan

GenZ prefers personal loans; millennials go for credit cards, shows data

equity fundraiser

BAFs: Check equity exposure range; select fund based on risk appetite

Mutual funds likely to get nod to invest in ETFs with India presence

Equity AUM surges 8.7%: Here is what mutual funds are buying and selling

 
Banks' Closing of Accounts Holiday: As per the regulations, all banks will be closed on Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and national and regional holidays.
 
Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act: The holiday declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act applies only to government departments and banks, insurance, and other financial undertakings.
 
If plan to visit banks this month, make sure that you are aware of these holidays. However, the online banking and ATM services will remain active throughout the month.
 
Stock market holiday on Muharram:
 
NSE and BSE, will be closed on Wednesday, July 17 for Muharram.

Also Read

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs profit more than doubles in June quarter, beats expectations

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank, JPMorgan Chase: Top 25 global banks' m-cap hits $4.11 trn in Q1

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI permit banks to use ratings of Brickwork for loans up to Rs 250 cr

Nirmala Sitharaman

Four PSU banks present dividend cheques worth Rs 6,481 cr to govt

Sensex tumbles 1,000 pts intraday: Why are stock markets falling today?

Sensex tumbles over 900 pts intraday: Why are stock markets falling today?

Topics : Banks Holiday Personal Finance Muharram

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon