Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RBI permit banks to use ratings of Brickwork for loans up to Rs 250 cr

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday permitted banks to use ratings by Brickwork Ratings India Private Limited for loans of up to Rs 250 crore.

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank has also issued another circular, tweaking norms related to remittances to International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday permitted banks to use ratings by Brickwork Ratings India Private Limited for loans of up to Rs 250 crore.
The RBI, in October 2022, asked banks and other regulated entities not to obtain any fresh ratings from Brickwork Ratings India.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Certificate of Registration granted to Brickwork Ratings India as a Credit Rating Agency (CRA) was cancelled by market regulator Sebi in October 2022.
After a review of the October 2022 circular, the RBI on Wednesday permitted banks to use the ratings of the CRA for risk weighting their claims for capital adequacy purposes, subject to certain conditions.
"In respect of fresh rating mandates, the rating may be obtained from the CRA for bank loans not exceeding Rs 250 crore. In respect of existing ratings, the CRA may undertake rating surveillance irrespective of the rated amount till the residual tenure of such loans," it said.
The Reserve Bank has also issued another circular, tweaking norms related to remittances to International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).
On a review, RBI said it has been decided that "authorised persons" may facilitate remittances for all permissible purposes under LRS to IFSCs for availing financial services or financial products as per the International Financial Services Centres Authority Act, 2019, within IFSCs.
At present, remittances under LRS to IFSCs can be made only for making investments in IFSCs in securities except those issued by entities/ companies resident in India (outside IFSC), and payment of fees for education to foreign universities or foreign institutions in IFSCs for pursuing courses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sensex tumbles 1,000 pts intraday: Why are stock markets falling today?

Sensex tumbles over 900 pts intraday: Why are stock markets falling today?

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI red flags 'lakhs' of accounts used for fraud and evergreening

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Financial inclusion index rises with growth across all segments, says RBI

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note

Chatroom: Remittances below $25,000 also need Form A2 now

SME, MSME, manufacturing, small factories, factory

168 million workforce added since FY18, 46.6 million in FY24: RBI data

Topics : RBI Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon