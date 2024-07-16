Want a budget vacation? Air India's 'Xpress holidays' start at Rs 15,876!





What is this about?

Air India Express has inked a deal with MakeMyTrip to launch a new service called 'Xpress Holidays'. This platform aims to be a one-stop shop for travelers, allowing them to book their entire vacation in one place. This service offers exclusive deals, through the airline’s website airindiaexpress.com.

Extended offerings of 'Xpress Holidays' include access to end-to-end holiday packages, including cab pick-ups, sightseeing tours and experiences. 'Xpress Holidays' can be accessed from the Product and Services section on the Air India Express website. Book your entire vacation in one place with Air India Express' Xpress Holidays! Partnering with MakeMyTrip, Xpress Holidays offers exclusive deals on flights, hotels, activities and more.

Key features of Xpress Holidays:

Convenience: Book flights, accommodation, transportation, and activities all on a single platform.

Exclusive Deals: Get special offers on curated holiday packages.

Variety: Choose from a wide range of packages catering to different travel preferences and budgets.

End-to-End Experience: Access add-ons like cab pickups, sightseeing tours, and meals for a complete travel experience.

Transparency: All-inclusive prices starting from Rs 15,876 per person.

The partnership with MakeMyTrip enables a variety of attractive packages to cater to different travel preferences. At an all-inclusive price starting from Rs 15,876 per person, the Goa package includes a stay at a 4-star hotel, round-trip flights, sightseeing, airport transfers, and meals for 3 nights and 4 days. For those seeking international adventures, the 'Dubai Super Saver Holiday package' starting from Rs 44,357 per person is available for a memorable 4-night, 5-day experience, inclusive of round-trip flights, visa, accommodation, sightseeing tours, and selected meals. Various other exciting offers are also available on the website for all popular destinations, including those in Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, Kerala, Northeast, and Rajasthan.

Benefits for Travelers:

Saves time and effort by eliminating the need to visit multiple websites for different travel components.

Provides access to exclusive deals and curated packages.

Ensures a seamless and comprehensive travel booking experience.

Offers a variety of options to personalize your trip.

Speaking about Xpress Holidays, Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India Express, said, “We are delighted to extend the services on our website and mobile app to be a one-stop solution for all travel needs. With the launch of the all-encompassing ‘Xpress Holidays’, powered by MakeMyTrip, we are also enabling exclusive curated offers on flights and accommodations across India and our key international destinations, including airport transfers and guided tours.”

Saujanya Shrivastava, Chief Operating Officer - Flights, Holidays & Gulf at MakeMyTrip, said, “This partnership with Air India Express combines our collective strengths to make every travel booking experience seamless and comprehensive. We are excited to bring our bouquet of holiday packages and exclusive deals for Air India Express patrons to personalise and book alongside their flight tickets, backed by the MakeMyTrip fulfilment promise.”

As part of this collaboration, MakeMyTrip will also host ‘Xpress Holidays’ on the holidays package page on the MakeMyTrip website, displaying curated deals with Air India Express flights.