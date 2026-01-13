Book now or wait? Cleartrip's new tool takes the stress out of flight fares

If you’ve ever stared at a flight fare wondering “Should I book now or wait?”, you’re not alone. Price drops, sudden hikes and the fear of missing the best deal have become one of the biggest sources of stress for travellers. Now, Cleartrip says it has a solution.

The Flipkart-owned travel platform on Monday launched ‘Price Trends’, a first-of-its-kind feature designed to replace guesswork with clarity and help users make faster, more confident booking decisions.

What Price Trends does—simply

Instead of forcing travellers to track fares manually or rely on gut instinct, Price Trends tells users whether the current flight price is lower than usual, typically priced, or higher than average for their chosen route and date.

"Price Trends marks the first step in Cleartrip’s larger pricing intelligence roadmap. We have built it based on a simple idea that ‘transparency creates trust.’ By combining historical data with trend analysis, we are giving travellers a clear, actionable view of pricing instead of leaving them to speculate. As we continue to strengthen this, we will also layer in smarter alerts, deeper insights and predictive capabilities powered by AI that proactively help travellers stay ahead of price movements and make the right booking decision at the right time," said Manoj Awasthi, Chief Technology & Product Officer, Cleartrip.

Why this matters to travellers

Anything related to flight pricing—when to book, whether prices will fall, or the fear that fares will jump right after booking—often overshadows the excitement of planning a trip. Cleartrip’s new feature aims to remove that anxiety by offering data-backed context, not vague predictions.

Instead of just showing a number, Price Trends shows how that number compares to recent trends, along with the price difference. This allows travellers to make decisions based on information, not fear of missing out.

Arnav Sharma, Group Product Manager at Cleartrip, adds that the goal is to make booking feel less like a gamble and more like a well-informed decision. With Price Trends, travellers no longer need to constantly refresh prices or worry about sudden jumps—the information they need is available right where they book.

"Instead of forcing people to manually track fares and stress over price jumps, we’re giving them a clear, data-backed signal right on the app. This kind of contextual intelligence significantly improves confidence, making the booking experience feel less like a gamble and more like a well-informed decision," said Sharma.

What’s coming next

Cleartrip has also confirmed that it is working on an AI-powered Price Prediction model, aimed at helping travellers anticipate fare movements even more accurately. Once launched, this feature is expected to offer greater certainty around when to book and when to wait.