Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 07:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Cleartrip grows 3-4 times faster than travel industry, plans new verticals

Cleartrip grows 3-4 times faster than travel industry, plans new verticals

Flipkart-owned Cleartrip is growing three to four times faster than the travel industry in 2025 and plans to add new business lines, including hotels, trains and buses, to expand its reach

cleartrip

| Image: X

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

E-commerce firm Flipkart’s online travel company Cleartrip has been growing at three to four times the rate of the travel industry so far in 2025 and plans to add multiple business lines in the coming quarters to strengthen its position in the market.
 
The industry is currently expanding at mid-single digits in 2025.
 
Manjari Singhal, Chief Growth and Business Officer, Cleartrip, told Business Standard that the company plans to sustain a similar growth momentum in the coming years, with margins growing in line with Cleartrip’s overall expansion.
 
“Our focus is to increase the multiple from three to four times, and there are huge plans in place to grow our air and hotel business segments. In the next quarters, we are looking to add multiple business lines to help us strengthen our position as an OTA (online travel agency),” said Singhal.
   
She added that these new business lines could either be integrated into the company’s existing revenue streams or developed as a separate vertical. While she did not disclose the investment plan for these initiatives, she said they would unlock segments such as international hotels, trains and bus bookings, and bring in artificial intelligence (AI) to assist customers with trip planning.

Also Read

cleartrip

For Cleartrip, it's more chat, less bots as customer care workforce expandspremium

cleartrip

Flipkart's Cleartrip appoints Manoj Awasthi as chief technology officer

Turkey

Turkish, Azeri tourism off India travel map; up to 260% drop in bookingspremium

cleartrip

Cleartrip appoints Manjari Singhal as Chief Growth and Business Officer

Seafood

EU lists 102 new Indian fishery units for export to member countries

 
“Trip planning has moved from just booking flights and hotels to extracting the best experience, and we are well-positioned to deliver that,” Singhal explained.
 
Currently, leisure travel driven by Gen Z and spiritual travel by millennials are the key segments contributing to Cleartrip’s revenue. This festive season, the company is launching visa denial cover, which will allow travellers to claim ticket refunds at no additional cost if their visa is rejected.
 
Meanwhile, Gaurav Patwari, Vice-President, Air Category, said the company’s hotel segment is growing disproportionately at an unprecedented rate compared to other segments such as air travel.
 
“Last year, we had exclusive deals on more than 14,000 hotels. This year, we expect around 30,000 properties to participate with us for the festive season,” said Akhil Malik, Head of Hotels, Cleartrip. “We are going deep with our supplier relationships. We have invested significantly in building these, and triple-digit year-on-year growth on the demand side has helped us pass additional benefits to customers.”
 
Recently, through Flipkart’s partnership with Marriott International to launch a dual-loyalty programme in India, Cleartrip has expanded its presence in the country’s travel industry.
 
From overall bookings in India, Cleartrip has seen a shift of about 10 per cent in demand from tier II and III cities since the Covid-19 pandemic, Patwari noted.
 
“India will see about 220 to 250 aircraft coming in every year starting in 2026, which means double-digit capacity addition. Within India’s growth story, the travel industry is set to perform, and we are extremely optimistic not just for next year but for the next 10 to 15 years,” Patwari added.

More From This Section

Hydrogen fuel

Green hydrogen cost in India to fall to $2 per kg by 2032: Mission director

GCC, Global capability center

Bengaluru hosts half of India's mid-market GCCs, says Zinnov-KDEM report

Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, on Thursday shot off a letter to the company board, alleging that she was “coerced” into signing documents behind “locked doors”

Karisma Kapoor's children move Delhi HC over Sunjay Kapur's disputed will

The steel ministry has urged the Ministry of Finance to double the basic Customs duty on imported finished steel products to 15 per cent from the current 7.5 per cent in the upcoming Union Budget for 2025–26, people aware of the matter said.

Govt plans support package for steel, aluminium sectors amid US tariffspremium

Diwan Arun Nanda (DAN), founder and former chairman of Rediffusion (Photo: The Free Press Journal)

Obituary: Diwan Arun Nanda, the last of India's advertising greats

Topics : Cleartrip Flipkart global travel industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWho is Sudan GurungGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVENepal Protests LIVETravel Advisory for NepalApple Awe Dropping EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon