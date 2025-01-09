Business Standard

Borrowers with microfinance, retail overlap have higher delinquency: CRIF

Borrowers with microfinance, retail overlap have higher delinquency: CRIF

The report highlighted that borrowers with an overlap of microfinance and retail loans exhibited higher delinquency rates compared to those with only microfinance loans.

Microfinance

The rise in delinquencies was observed across all ticket sizes and lender types, with the trend being particularly pronounced in the top ten states. (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 12:32 AM IST

Around 14.3 per cent of live microfinance borrowers held active retail loans as of September 2024. Among these, approximately 37 per cent were in the 30+ days past due (DPD) category for either their microfinance or retail loans, or both, according to a report by CRIF.
 
The report highlighted that borrowers with an overlap of microfinance and retail loans exhibited higher delinquency rates compared to those with only microfinance loans.
 
Meanwhile, the microfinance portfolio declined by 4.4 per cent, reaching Rs 4.14 trillion as of September, compared to June. The September quarter also saw a further increase in delinquencies across all DPD bands.
 
 
The rise in delinquencies was observed across all ticket sizes and lender types, with the trend being particularly pronounced in the top ten states.

Topics : Retail borrowers microfinance industry microfinance firms Microfinance

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 12:32 AM IST

