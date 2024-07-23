Business Standard
Budget 2024 gives boost to religious tourism: Bihar, Odisha in focus

Budget 2024: In Bihar, the Vishnupad Temple Corridor and the Mahabodhi Temple Corridor are set to undergo comprehensive development

Sitharaman, Finance Minister, Budget

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2024 speech on Tuesday, unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing tourism in India. Emphasising the historical and cultural significance of tourism, Sitharaman highlighted several projects to position India as a premier global tourist destination.

Budget 2024 on Bihar tourism
In Bihar, the Vishnupad Temple Corridor and the Mahabodhi Temple Corridor are set to undergo comprehensive development. These sites, rich in religious and historical importance, will be transformed into world-class pilgrim and tourist destinations, modelled after the successful Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor project.

Rajgir, another historically significant location, will see extensive development. Additionally, Nalanda is set to be developed as a major tourist centre with plans to revive the prestigious Nalanda University to its former glory.

Budget 2024 on Odisha tourism

The central government will also focus on developing tourism in Odisha. Known for its scenic beauty, temples, craftsmanship, and wildlife, Odisha holds great potential as a tourist hotspot. The government aims to leverage these assets to attract more visitors to the state.

Budget 2024 on connectivity and infrastructure to boost tourism

Sitharaman reiterated the government's commitment to improving connectivity to boost tourism. As part of this strategy, the Amritsar-Kolkata industrial corridor will see the establishment of an industrial node in Gaya.

An allocation of Rs 26,000 crore has been made for critical infrastructure projects in Bihar. These include the construction of the Patna-Purnea expressway, the Buxar-Bhagalpur highway, a two-lane bridge over the Ganga river in Buxar, and the Bodhgaya-Rajgir-Vaishali-Darbhanga corridor. According to the Finance Minister, these projects are vital for spurring growth in the eastern region of the country.

Reacting to the Budget announcements on tourism, Chetan Agarwal, Executive Partner at Tattvam Group, says, "In my view, the increased focus on tourism will act as a catalyst for employment and the economy, benefiting businesses."

Topics : Budget 2024 Indian tourism Personal Finance

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

