Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Budget 2024-2025: Long-term capital gains tax increased to 12.5% from 10%

In essence, holding an investment for a longer period now attracts a higher tax, while short-term gains continue to be taxed at a higher rate of 20%.

Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman, Bahi-khata

Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman, Bahi-khata

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Finance Minister today announced changes to the capital gains tax structure in India. The tax on long-term capital gains (profits from selling assets held for more than two year) has been increased from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent.
 
For listed financial assets, the holding period to qualify for long-term capital gains has been kept at more than one year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Short-Term Capital Gains Tax: If you sell a financial asset within a year of purchase, it's considered short-term, and the tax rate on the profit is 20 per cent.

In essence, holding an investment for a longer period now attracts a higher tax, while short-term gains continue to be taxed at a higher rate of 20 per cent. 

Listed financial assets held for more than a year will be classified as long term.

“The FM has proposed increase in rate of tax on both short term and long term gains from certain financial assets. In past few years substantial investments have been made by the retail investors in financial markets. Change in rates of tax will likely have significant impact on the sentiments of retail investors with respect to consistency in tax policy and doubt that even higher taxes may be imposed in future," said Sandeep Chilana Managing Partner, CCLaw.

Over the long term, the higher LTCG tax rate may discourage long-term investments in equity markets, as the after-tax returns would be lower. This could affect the overall growth and liquidity of the market.

Long-term capital gains on securities were previously eliminated by the then Finance Minister when the Government introduced the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) in its place. Now, investors have to deal with both the STT and capital gains tax, which seems like the Government is reneging on its previous commitments.

More From This Section

Budget 2024: Loan up to Rs 10 lakh for students' higher education, says FM

ITR filing: How to download acknowledgement number from tax dept website

How much tax do you have to pay on income from EPF? All scenarios explained

New US Bill could increase H-1B visas for Indian graduates: Details here

Paying Income Tax with credit card: Benefits, disadvantages and process


Additionally, the Finance Minister did not announce any grandfathering of gains accumulated to date. This means the higher rate of 12.5 per cent will apply to all capital gains accrued over the years, not just those from now onward, effectively increasing an investor's tax burden by 20 per cent. I believe the Government should act fairly and at least allow for grandfathering of capital gains accumulated so far," said Ankit Jain, Partner, Ved Jain & Associates

Also Read

Budget 2024: New income tax slabs announced, middle class gets no relief

Budget 2024 Stock Market News LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 600 pts; IRFC, NIACL, NHPC drop up to 7%

Space economy receives Rs 1,000 crore venture capital in Union Budget 2024

Budget 2024 hikes LTCG tax rate to 12.5%, STCG to 20%, STT on F&O also up

Well-focused Budget 2024 with special development thrust: Madan Sabnavis

Topics : Budget 2024

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon