Budget 2024-2025: Long-term capital gains tax increased to 12.5% from 10%

The Finance Minister today announced changes to the capital gains tax structure in India. The tax on long-term capital gains (profits from selling assets held for more than two year) has been increased from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent.

For listed financial assets, the holding period to qualify for long-term capital gains has been kept at more than one year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Short-Term Capital Gains Tax: If you sell a financial asset within a year of purchase, it's considered short-term, and the tax rate on the profit is 20 per cent.

In essence, holding an investment for a longer period now attracts a higher tax, while short-term gains continue to be taxed at a higher rate of 20 per cent.





“The FM has proposed increase in rate of tax on both short term and long term gains from certain financial assets. In past few years substantial investments have been made by the retail investors in financial markets. Change in rates of tax will likely have significant impact on the sentiments of retail investors with respect to consistency in tax policy and doubt that even higher taxes may be imposed in future," said Sandeep Chilana Managing Partner, CCLaw.



Over the long term, the higher LTCG tax rate may discourage long-term investments in equity markets, as the after-tax returns would be lower. This could affect the overall growth and liquidity of the market. Listed financial assets held for more than a year will be classified as long term.“The FM has proposed increase in rate of tax on both short term and long term gains from certain financial assets. In past few years substantial investments have been made by the retail investors in financial markets. Change in rates of tax will likely have significant impact on the sentiments of retail investors with respect to consistency in tax policy and doubt that even higher taxes may be imposed in future," said Sandeep Chilana Managing Partner, CCLaw.

Long-term capital gains on securities were previously eliminated by the then Finance Minister when the Government introduced the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) in its place. Now, investors have to deal with both the STT and capital gains tax, which seems like the Government is reneging on its previous commitments.

Additionally, the Finance Minister did not announce any grandfathering of gains accumulated to date. This means the higher rate of 12.5 per cent will apply to all capital gains accrued over the years, not just those from now onward, effectively increasing an investor's tax burden by 20 per cent. I believe the Government should act fairly and at least allow for grandfathering of capital gains accumulated so far," said Ankit Jain, Partner, Ved Jain & Associates