Monday, August 25, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Budget behind the fun: How much Indians are spending on Spain's La Tomatina

Budget behind the fun: How much Indians are spending on Spain's La Tomatina

Once popularised by Bollywood's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, La Tomatina has moved from reel to real for many Indian travellers, now featuring high on their European summer bucket lists

spain

Crowds of tourists walking on La Rambla street in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: Shutterstock

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The iconic tomato fight of La Tomatina isn’t just a cultural splash—it’s becoming a serious line item in Indian travellers’ holiday budgets. What started as a Bollywood-inspired fantasy from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has now evolved into a high-spend travel trend, with Indians shelling out lakhs to soak in Spain’s biggest fiesta.
 
The Budgets Behind the Fun
 
Spain holidays overall: Data analysed by online travel plaform PickYourTrail, shows the sweet spot is ₹2–2.5 lakh per person, enough to cover flights, accommodation, and multi-city tours across Spain.
 
La Tomatina itself: Travellers typically set aside ₹30,000—this includes stays in Buñol and activities before and after the tomato battle.
 
 
Europe holidays in peak August: Indians spend an average of ₹6.4 lakh per trip, with La Tomatina often just one highlight in a larger Europe itinerary that includes Barcelona, Madrid, Seville, and even France.

Also Read

image

1 in 4 personal loans in 2025 funded holidays, 71% from Tier-2 & -3 cities

India tourism trends, off-season travel India, all-season destinations India, Goa monsoon travel, year-round travel destinations, Gen Z travel India, hybrid work tourism, experiential travel India, domestic tourism growth, weekend getaways India, tra

Off-season fades from India's travel scene amid flexible work, breakspremium

MMT travel report

Visa-free, cool and offbeat: Indian travellers' top summer picks

SBG, sovereign gold bonds

Got SGBs? Here's when you can redeem early between Oct 2025 and Mar 2026

Nikki Bhati

LIVE news updates: UP police arrest Nikki Bhati's father-in-law in dowry murder case

 
 Who’s Spending and Why
 
Gen Z: Extends stays to 10–15 days, prioritising immersive experiences like vineyard tours, cooking classes, and music festivals.
 
Millennials: Prefer shorter, structured itineraries, balancing work schedules with cultural experiences.
 
Families & Groups: Treat the festival as a unique way to bond, often combining it with sightseeing across Spain.
 
 Travel Patterns
 
City Leaders: Bangalore is topping the charts in bookings, followed by Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai.
 
Europe’s Pull: Travellers increasingly combine Spain with other European hotspots, turning La Tomatina into a gateway for extended continental tours.
 
"Europe is witnessing a significant spike in demand during the summer of 2025, with bookings rising from 11.75% in July to 20.93% in August. Within this, La Tomatina has emerged as a standout, with the number of Indians travelling for the festival itself growing by 11% compared to last year—a clear sign of how film- inspired wanderlust has matured into actual travel behaviour," said Hari Ganapathy, Co-founder, Pickyourtrail.
 
Why It Matters
 
For many Indians, La Tomatina has moved from “Instagram dream” to “financially planned holiday.” With Europe trips in August averaging over ₹6 lakh, the tomato fight is no longer a standalone splurge—it’s part of a bigger appetite for experience-led travel.
 

More From This Section

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Home loan rate in August starts from 7.35%: Check banks' offerings here

Ganesh Chaturthi

Onam, Ganapati bring early August salary credit for govt staff, pensioners

financial fraud

Surat stockbroking fraud: Avoid unregistered middlemen posing as brokerspremium

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

Major EPFO update: Death relief fund raised to Rs 15 lakh from April 2025

credit score, loans, financial risk, credit card

CIBIL score not mandatory: Govt tells banks not to reject first-time loans

Topics : Holiday destinations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon