Budget behind the fun: How much Indians are spending on Spain's La Tomatina

The iconic tomato fight of La Tomatina isn’t just a cultural splash—it’s becoming a serious line item in Indian travellers’ holiday budgets. What started as a Bollywood-inspired fantasy from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has now evolved into a high-spend travel trend, with Indians shelling out lakhs to soak in Spain’s biggest fiesta.
The Budgets Behind the Fun
Spain holidays overall: Data analysed by online travel plaform PickYourTrail, shows the sweet spot is ₹2–2.5 lakh per person, enough to cover flights, accommodation, and multi-city tours across Spain.
La Tomatina itself: Travellers typically set aside ₹30,000—this includes stays in Buñol and activities before and after the tomato battle.
Europe holidays in peak August: Indians spend an average of ₹6.4 lakh per trip, with La Tomatina often just one highlight in a larger Europe itinerary that includes Barcelona, Madrid, Seville, and even France.
Also Read
Who’s Spending and Why
Gen Z: Extends stays to 10–15 days, prioritising immersive experiences like vineyard tours, cooking classes, and music festivals.
Millennials: Prefer shorter, structured itineraries, balancing work schedules with cultural experiences.
Families & Groups: Treat the festival as a unique way to bond, often combining it with sightseeing across Spain.
Travel Patterns
City Leaders: Bangalore is topping the charts in bookings, followed by Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai.
Europe’s Pull: Travellers increasingly combine Spain with other European hotspots, turning La Tomatina into a gateway for extended continental tours.
"Europe is witnessing a significant spike in demand during the summer of 2025, with bookings rising from 11.75% in July to 20.93% in August. Within this, La Tomatina has emerged as a standout, with the number of Indians travelling for the festival itself growing by 11% compared to last year—a clear sign of how film- inspired wanderlust has matured into actual travel behaviour," said Hari Ganapathy, Co-founder, Pickyourtrail.
Why It Matters
For many Indians, La Tomatina has moved from “Instagram dream” to “financially planned holiday.” With Europe trips in August averaging over ₹6 lakh, the tomato fight is no longer a standalone splurge—it’s part of a bigger appetite for experience-led travel.