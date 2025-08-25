Monday, August 25, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Major EPFO update: Death relief fund raised to Rs 15 lakh from April 2025

Major EPFO update: Death relief fund raised to Rs 15 lakh from April 2025

EPFO hikes ex-gratia for employees' families to Rs 15 lakh; benefit to rise 5 per cent annually from 2026 in step with costs

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has raised the ex-gratia benefit available under its Death Relief Fund for employees of the Central Board. With effect from April 1, 2025, the amount payable to nominees or legal heirs in the event of an employee’s death while in service will increase from Rs 8.8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.
 
The benefit will be disbursed from the Staff Welfare Fund. In its recent circular, EPFO said the hike is intended to provide greater financial security to families of employees.
 

Annual rise to keep pace with costs

From April 1, 2026, the ex-gratia amount will automatically increase by 5 per cent every year. This marks the first time the relief has been linked to inflation, ensuring that dependents of employees receive higher support as costs rise.
 
 
Other reforms for subscribers
The year 2025 has also seen several procedural changes aimed at making EPFO services simpler and faster:

Also Read

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

EPFO reports record net addition of 2.2 mn members in June, up 13.46%

EPFO likely to reduce interest rate for FY25 in Friday board meeting

When can you tap into your PF savings? EPFO withdrawal rules explained

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

EPFO rule change: easier Aadhaar-UAN link, faster payouts for families

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

Thinking of withdrawing EPF? You don't have to submit documents for claims

EPFO, funds, savings

EPFO numbers up, but social-security measures remain stuck in the pastpremium

 
·  Simplified death claim settlement: Guardianship certificates are no longer needed to release funds into the bank accounts of minor children.
 
·  Ease of Aadhaar updates: The joint declaration process has been simplified, making it easier to link or correct Aadhaar details with Universal Account Numbers (UAN).  ALSO READ: Home loan rate in August starts from 7.35%: Check banks' offerings here 

Jump registered in formal job creation in June

EPFO’s payroll data shows strong momentum in job creation. In June 2025, net formal employment additions touched 2.18 million, the highest since records began in April 2018. This was an 8.9 per cent rise over May 2025 and 12.9 per cent higher than June 2024.
 
Of the 1.06 million new subscribers in June, nearly 60 per cent were aged 18–25, indicating that a majority were first-time entrants into the workforce. About 1.69 million members also rejoined EPFO during the month after switching jobs, choosing to transfer their savings rather than withdraw them.
 
Women and state-wise trends
Female participation in EPFO schemes continued to grow, with 0.47 million net additions in June, a 10.3 per cent increase from the previous year.
 
Maharashtra accounted for the largest share of net payroll additions at just over 20 per cent, followed by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Haryana. Together, the top five states and union territories contributed more than 60 per cent of the total.
 
Industry-wise, the strongest gains came from education, professional services, construction, and higher education institutions.
 

More From This Section

credit score, loans, financial risk, credit card

CIBIL score not mandatory: Govt tells banks not to reject first-time loans

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Fake MF redemptions, fraudulent trade apps: Sebi's big warning to investors

real estate

71% of ₹52,842 cr housing sales go to just 5 builders: Prestige, DLF lead

AI in healthcare, artificial intelligence medical diagnosis, ChatGPT detects cancer, AI and Hodgkin's lymphoma, AI-powered diagnostics, AI in Indian hospitals, Max Hospital AI tools, Apollo Hospitals AI, AI in radiology, Microsoft Azure AI healthcare

Why 15,200 hospitals stopped cashless care for Bajaj Allianz policyholders

Indian passport

NRIs face residency test upon India return, must stick to 182-day rulepremium

Topics : EPFO BS Web Reports finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon