Buying a new car? Here are the best car loan rates and charges

In most Indian households, buying a new car is a moment for celebration, especially if it is the first one. But be it a family car or a luxury drive, paying the entire cost of the car upfront can often be a challenge. Which is where car loans come in - they allow you to drive out of the showroom knowing that it won't burn a hole in your wallet, thanks to easy EMI plans that most banks offer. Here's a list of the best car loans in the markets and the rates and charges related to them, from Paisabazaar.