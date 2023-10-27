close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Buying a car this Diwali? Here are the latest loan rates, processing fees

Some banks are offering additional interest concessions of up to 0.25 per cent for existing housing loan borrowers and corporate salary account holders

car loan

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 12:06 PM IST
Follow Us
If you are thinking about buying a new car this festive season, be it an upgrade or a first car for the family, banks are offering attractive EMIs and repayment tenures. Taking out a loan can be an affordable option for many buyers as it makes payment easier with smaller equated monthly instalments (EMIs).

To make it more attractive, some banks are offering additional interest concessions of up to 0.25 per cent for existing housing loan borrowers and corporate salary account holders, according to Paisabazaar.com. 

Notably, Punjab and Sind Bank is also offering up to 50 per cent concession on processing fees for ‘PSB Apna Vahan Sugam’, a scheme available for government employees for purchase two-wheelers and four-wheelers. 

Here is a list curated by Paisabazaar.com on car loans offered by more than 18 banks with loan rates, EMIs and processing fee:

NEW CAR LOAN-RATES AND CHARGES
Name of Lender Interest rate (%) EMI (Rs)
Loan amount-5 lakh
Tenure-5 years		 Processing fee
(% of loan amount)
Union Bank of India 8.75 - 10.50 10,319 - 10,747 Up to Rs 1,000
Punjab National Bank 8.75 - 9.60 10,319 - 10,525 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 1,500)
Bank of Baroda 8.70 - 12.10 10,307 - 11,148 Up to Rs 500
Canara Bank 8.70 - 11.95 10,307 - 11,110 Nil till 31 December 2023
Bank of India 8.75 - 10.75 10,319 - 10,809 Nil
UCO Bank 8.45 - 10.55 10,246 - 10,759 Nil
State Bank of India 8.65 - 9.70 10,294 - 10,550 Nil
IDBI Bank 8.75 - 9.55 10,319 - 10,513 Rs 2,500
Bank of Maharashtra* 8.70 - 13.00 10,307 - 11,377 Nil
Indian Overseas Bank** 8.85 onwards 10,343 onwards 0.50% (Rs 500 - Rs 5,000)
ICICI Bank 8.95 onwards 10,367 onwards Rs 999 - Rs 8,500
HDFC Bank 8.75 onwards 10,319 onwards 0.50% (Rs 3,500 - Rs 8,000)
Karnataka Bank 8.95 - 11.30 10,367 - 10,946 0.60% (Rs 3,000 - Rs 11,000)
Federal Bank 8.85 onwards 10,343 onwards Rs 2,000 - Rs 4,500
Punjab and Sind Bank*** 8.85 - 10.25 10,343 - 10,685 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 15,000)
South Indian Bank 8.75 onwards 10,319 onwards 1% (Max: Rs 10,000)
IDFC First Bank 9.00 - 13.50 10,379 - 11,505 Up to 3.5%
City Union Bank 14.25 - 14.75 11,699 - 11,829 1.25% (Min: Rs 1,000)
*0.25% interest rate concession for existing housing loan borrowers and corporate salary account holders.
**0.50% interest rate concession to borrowers with credit scores of 750 and above. Interest rate concession of 0.20% to borrowers for financing Electric 4 Wheelers. 0.20% concession to existing Housing Loan Borrowers.
***Concession of up to 50% on processing fee for PSB Apna Vahan Sugam.
Rates and charges as of October 25, 2023
Source: Paisabazaar.com

 One should note that cars lose value over time, so it's not always wise to take a big loan. On the flip side, shorter loans have larger monthly payments, and missing payments can be harmful for your credit score. 

As the festival season peaks, car dealerships across India are offering discounts ranging from Rs 25,000 to more than Rs 1 lakh on various models. These discounts are higher than those offered in the 2022 festival period, which was affected by supply-chain issues related to electronic components for cars.

As Business Standard reported earlier, "The average increase in discounts from 2022 to 2023 is 40-50 per cent, depending on the car model and dealership location. Discounts on certain models have jumped up to 75 per cent. Some of these schemes are offered by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and others by dealers. These discounts primarily apply to less popular models. Dealership sources indicated models such as the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Swift, and Ciaz had discounts in the Rs 35,000-Rs 50,000 range."

Also Read

HDFC Bank disburses Rs 48k crore home loans in Q2, Casa ratio falls

SBI Q1FY24 preview: Analysts see profit surging up to 169% YoY; here's why

Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

FD rules tweaked: Premature withdrawals allowed for deposits up to Rs 1 cr

Planning festival-season shopping binge? Know how no-cost EMI and BNPL work

How to choose the best water purifier for your home: Things to know

Invest in US Treasury debt fund for currency hedge: What is on offer?

A snapshot of guaranteed pension plans offered by various firms



Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : car loan car buyers HDFC Bank PNB

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon