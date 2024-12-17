Business Standard
Canada Express Entry: 1,085 invitations issued in provincial draw, CRS 727

Canada Express Entry draw required candidates to have a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 727

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued 1,085 invitations to apply (ITAs) in its latest Express Entry draw, specifically targeting candidates from the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP).  
 
The draw, held earlier this week, required candidates to have a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 727.  
 
This marks the third Express Entry draw of December. The first, on December 2, was also PNP-specific, while the second, on 3 December, targeted candidates with French language proficiency.
 
Express Entry draw results from December, 2024  
December 16: Provincial Nominee Program – 1,085 ITAs, CRS 727
December 3: French language proficiency – 800 ITAs, CRS 466
 
December 2: Provincial Nominee Program – 676 ITAs, CRS 705

Last month’s Express Entry trends  
 
In November, IRCC held six Express Entry draws, inviting a total of 5,507 candidates to apply for permanent residence.  
 
The pattern of draws in December suggests IRCC is alternating between PNP-focused, Canadian Experience Class (CEC), and French language proficiency-based invitations.  
 
Looking ahead to 2025  
 
IRCC's recent Immigration Levels Plan 2025-2027 indicates a growing focus on candidates already in Canada. The “In-Canada” category is expected to prioritise applicants from the CEC and regional programmes, alongside candidates from the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) and Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP).  
 
The category has been allocated 82,980 permanent residence admissions for 2025, representing over 40% of the planned total.  
 
How does Express Entry work?
 
Express Entry is Canada’s online application management system for economic immigration programmes, including:  
 
 — Canadian Experience Class (CEC)  
 — Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP)  
 — Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP)  
 
Candidates are ranked using the CRS, which evaluates factors like age, language proficiency, education, work experience, and adaptability.  
 
Additional points can be awarded for:  
 
 — Having a sibling in Canada  
 — Applying with a spouse or partner  
 — Canadian education and work experience combined with foreign qualifications  
 
Provincial nominations through improved PNP streams add 600 CRS points, substantially boosting a candidate’s chances of receiving an ITA.

Canada Immigration Canada

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

