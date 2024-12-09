Business Standard
Canada: These scholarships can help with high living, tuition costs

The Indian Student Mobility Report 2023-24 reveals Indian students spend an average of $27,000 on tuition, with total costs, including living expenses, reaching $40,000

Indian students pursuing education in Canada often face challenges with the high cost of living and tuition fees. However, scholarships remain a viable solution for those excelling academically. Canada offers a broad range of scholarships, catering to undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students, through government programmes, universities, and private initiatives.
 
These scholarships not only make studying in Canada more affordable but also provide networking opportunities and bolster career prospects for recipients, according to Immigration Canada.
 
Government-funded scholarships
 
Study in Canada scholarships (SiCS)
The Study in Canada Scholarships programme offers short-term exchange opportunities at Canadian post-secondary institutions. Students from Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, and Latin America are among those eligible for funding.
 
 
< Covers administrative costs of up to CAD 500, along with tuition, living expenses, and travel.

< Eligibility depends on the applicant's home country and chosen programme.
 
Vanier Canada graduate scholarships
One of the most esteemed awards in Canada, the Vanier CGS is designed for doctoral students who exhibit leadership and high academic achievement.
 
< Provides CAD 50,000 annually for three years.
 
Banting postdoctoral fellowships
Primarily open to Canadian citizens, international students can apply if conducting postdoctoral research in Canada.
 
< Offers CAD 70,000 annually for two years.
 
Provincial and territorial scholarships
 
Ontario Trillium scholarships
This scholarship targets top international doctoral students attending universities in Ontario.
 
< Awards CAD 40,000 annually.
 
Quebec merit scholarships for foreign students
Offered by the Government of Quebec, these scholarships are available for students at various levels, from master’s programmes to postdoctoral research. Funding is managed by the Fonds de recherche du Québec.
 
University-specific scholarships
 
University of Toronto
Lester B Pearson International Scholarships: Recognises international students for academic excellence, creativity, and leadership. The scholarship covers tuition, books, incidental fees, and residence for four years, with approximately 37 scholarships awarded annually.
 
University of British Columbia (UBC)
International Major Entrance Scholarships (IMES): These renewable scholarships are valued between CAD 10,000 and CAD 20,000 annually, awarded to exceptional undergraduate students.
Outstanding International Student (OIS) Award: A one-time award for students with strong academic and extracurricular profiles. Amounts range from CAD 10,000 to CAD 25,000.
 
University of Waterloo
International Master’s Award of Excellence: Offers CAD 2,500 per term for up to five terms to international research-based master’s students.
 
University of Calgary
International Entrance Scholarship: Provides financial aid of up to CAD 60,000 over four years to high-achieving undergraduates.
 
York University
International Student Scholarship Program: Offers up to CAD 180,000 for a four-year degree to academically strong international students.
 
Mcgill University
McGill Scholarships: Offers awards ranging from CAD 8,500 for undergraduates to significant grants for graduate research students.
 
University of Winnipeg
President’s Scholarships for World Leaders: Provides CAD 3,500–5,000 for international students across various programmes.
 
Private and external scholarships
 
Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation scholarships
These scholarships support international doctoral students in social sciences and humanities programmes.
 
< Offer up to CAD 60,000 annually for three years, including travel allowances.
 
Anne Vallée Ecological Fund
Targeted at international doctoral students conducting animal research in Quebec or British Columbia.
 
Provides financial support based on the research’s relevance and significance.
 
How to apply for scholarships
 
Securing a scholarship requires careful planning and adherence to requirements. The application process generally involves the following steps:
 
1. Research: Explore the full range of scholarships available through university portals and official websites.
2. Check eligibility: Each scholarship has specific criteria, including academic achievements, leadership qualities, or research focus.
3. Prepare documents: Applicants typically need transcripts, letters of recommendation, and personal statements. Additional essays or interviews may also be required.
4. Apply early: Deadlines are strict, and early applications may offer better chances.
5. Follow instructions: Applications must meet specified formats and guidelines.
6. Seek support: Use university international student offices or consultants for additional help.
 
Healthcare
Health insurance is mandatory, with costs depending on the province. Some provinces include international students in their health coverage programmes, while others require private insurance.
 
Language requirements
 
Most Canadian institutions require proof of English proficiency, with IELTS being widely accepted. Meeting these criteria is crucial for both admissions and scholarship applications.
 
Cost of living in Canada for international students
 
Canada’s living costs vary widely depending on the city and lifestyle, but expenses can accumulate quickly, according to University Living, a global student housing marketplace.
 
Students face high accommodation costs, ranging from CAD 1,200 to CAD 2,700 (Rs 72,000 to Rs 1,64,000) per month, with an average rent of CAD 1,200 to CAD 1,500
 
Off-campus housing is more expensive, especially in major cities like Toronto and Vancouver.
 
Tuition fees
 
According to Indian Student Mobility Report (ISMR) 2023-24, on average, each Indian student spent about $27,000 on tuition fees alone, and when accommodation and living expenses are added, the total reaches approximately $40,000 (Rs 34 lakh).
 
Undergraduate programmes: CAD 15,700–53,538 annually.
Postgraduate programmes: Slightly lower, but professional courses like MBAs can be higher.
 
Food
Cooking at home: CAD 150–250 per month.
Dining out: Increases monthly food costs significantly.
 
Transportation
Monthly public transport passes: CAD 100–150.
Many cities offer student discounts on transport.

