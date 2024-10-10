Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Canada PGWP: 966 academic programmes open for Indian students to apply

Canada PGWP: 966 academic programmes open for Indian students to apply

PGWP is a work permit that allows graduates of certain Canadian post-secondary institutions to work in Canada after they graduate

Canada

Canada(Photo: Shutterstock)

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Now, foreign students, including Indians, will need to focus on specific fields of study to qualify for Canada’s post-graduation work permit (PGWP). On October 4, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) laid out details for these new rules.

PGWP is a work permit that allows graduates of certain Canadian post-secondary institutions to work in Canada after they graduate.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


What's changing for foreign students?

The new regulations, set to take effect from November 1, 2024, mean that students who apply for or already hold a study permit before this date will still be eligible for a PGWP under the existing rules. However, those applying on or after this date will be subject to stricter requirements, including a specific field of study to be eligible for the PGWP.
 

Graduates from degree programmes offered by universities are exempt from these new restrictions. They will continue to qualify for PGWPs of up to three years without needing to meet any field-specific criteria.

New field of study requirements

More From This Section

Fraud, Scam

How Hibox app scammed investors of Rs 500 cr with YouTubers' help: Decoded

DLF Camellias

Flats for Rs 100 cr: DLF to launch India's costliest project in Gurugram

Credit Card

If your credit card has been compromised, here is what you should do

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of the Subhadra Yojana in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday photo: pti

Odisha's Subhadra Yojana gives 3.5 mn women Rs 5,000: How to check status

Ratan Tata

Embrace innovation, think long: Top wealth-building lessons from Ratan Tata


IRCC has released a list of 966 eligible academic programmes, all falling under five broad categories: agriculture and agri-food, healthcare, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), skilled trades, and transportation. According to the updated guidelines, only students graduating from these specified areas of study at the college level will be eligible for the work permit.

Karen Dancy, director of recruitment and international at Olds College, expressed her concerns in a LinkedIn post. "Notably absent on the list is hospitality," she said. "This will be catastrophic for local communities, including rural and remote areas, that rely on our college-educated international learners."

Concerns from education sector leaders

The new rules have sparked strong objections from within the education sector. Marketa Evans, the president and CEO of Colleges Ontario, voiced her dissatisfaction in an open letter to IRCC Minister Marc Miller on September 27. "We are very concerned about the lack of consultation with provinces and the use of national labour market information to inform what local employers need," she wrote. Evans called on the federal government to engage in discussions with the provinces to align the new policy with regional employment needs.

This sentiment was echoed by Pari Johnston, president & CEO of Colleges and Institutes Canada. ICEF Monitor, a market intelligence resource, quoted he saying that the new rules unfairly target public colleges by demanding they align their programmes with national labour market needs, which may not reflect local demands. "Ottawa’s decision to align programmes with national needs creates a fundamental disconnect between the pressing needs of local labour markets and the essential contributions of skilled international graduates," Johnston said, as reported by ICEF Monitor.

The exact criteria used to compile the list of eligible programmes remain unclear. IRCC has indicated that it would be based on long-term labour shortages within the Canadian economy, similar to those used in the Express Entry category-based selection process. An IRCC spokesperson told ICEF monitor that this policy was developed with input from various stakeholders, including provinces, territories, and other partners.

The Toronto Star reported that 105,030 post-graduation work permits were issued in the first half of 2024, with 64% of them going to international graduates from colleges. Business studies graduates represented 42% of these permits, while STEM accounted for 37% and computing and IT for 16%. In contrast, only 1% of permits were awarded to graduates in skilled trades.

This means that a considerable number of international graduates—around 67,000 out of 105,030—who received work permits this year may not qualify under the new rules if they pursued studies outside the designated fields.

Future implications for Canadian colleges

The policy changes announced by IRCC are set to reshape the landscape for Canadian colleges, potentially affecting recruitment strategies and financial stability.

"The recent policy changes announced by Minister Miller mark a pivotal shift for Canada’s International Student Program, drastically reducing what was once a financial lifeline for many institutions," Dr Dennis Johnson, formerly the president of the College of New Caledonia, said in a LinkedIn post.

"The future of the post-secondary education system is at risk, and without coordinated action, both the viability of institutions and opportunities for future learners are in question," Dr Johnson said.

Also Read

health insurance, insurance

Key information about health insurance plans explained in single table

hack, Cyber Crime, Scam

31 mn Star Health customers' personal data leaked: What you need to know

Mental Health

Mental health insurance in India: Costs, coverage, and key providers

mental health, headache

Mental health crisis: Can Indians afford the price of getting help?

indonesia

Indonesia plans to grant 1,000 golden visas: Have money? You could qualify

Topics : Personal Finance Canada Immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon