Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 05:27 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Canada PR: 4 new permanent residency pathways to be introduced in 2025

Canada PR: 4 new permanent residency pathways to be introduced in 2025

This comes at a time when Canada plans to lower its PR targets from 485,000 to 465,000, as outlined in the 2025 Immigration Levels Plan

Canada Indian

Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Want to apply for Canada PR? The country is set to introduce four new permanent residency (PR) pathways in 2025, even as the government plans to reduce its PR targets from 485,000 to 465,000, according to the 2025 Immigration Levels Plan. Each pathway is designed to meet specific labour needs in different provinces or across the country, according to Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).
 
These new programmes mark a shift towards addressing regional and sector-specific demands. Here’s what’s coming:
 
Four new pathways for PR
 
Enhanced Caregiver Pilot Programmes: Open to home childcare workers and home support workers.
 
Rural Community Immigration Pilot: For professionals with skills required in specific rural communities.

Also Read

Canada

Canada: 50,000 foreign students no-shows in 2024, including 20,000 Indian

Canada Indian

Canada tightens family work permit rules: Key changes for students, workers

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

What Canada holds for Indian students and workers in the post-Trudeau era

Ujjal Dosanjh

Trudeau gone, what next for India-Canada ties? Ujjal Dosanjh explains

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

Justin Trudeau resignation: From Jagmeet's U-turn to FM's exit, key moments

Francophone Community Immigration Pilot: Targets French-speaking professionals willing to settle outside Quebec.
Manitoba’s West Central Immigration Initiative Pilot: Welcomes skilled professionals ready to live and work in Manitoba’s West Central region.
 
Enhanced Caregiver Pilot Programmes
 
The two pilot programmes launched in June 2024—the Home Childcare Provider Pilot and Home Support Worker Pilot—will be replaced by the Enhanced Caregiver Pilot Programmes.
 
The new caregiver pathways are intended to attract more homecare workers by granting PR upon arrival. Caregivers often provide temporary assistance to those recovering from illness or injury.
 
Eligibility criteria:
< A minimum Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) score of 4 or equivalent in language proficiency tests.
< A diploma equivalent to Canadian high school standards.
< Relevant and recent work experience.
< A full-time job offer in Canada.
 
The Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) is a standard used to assess language proficiency in English or French. It measures skills in listening, speaking, reading, and writing on a scale from 1 to 12.
 
Rural Community Immigration Pilot
 
Following the success of the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP), the IRCC will introduce a new Rural Community Immigration Pilot in 2025. With this programme, Canada hopes to address workforce shortages in smaller rural communities.
 
Eligibility criteria:
< Skills relevant to local labour market demands.
< Willingness to live and work in rural areas for an extended period.
 
Manitoba’s West Central Immigration Initiative Pilot
 
Manitoba’s West Central Immigration Initiative Pilot was launched on November 15, 2024, to address the region's labour needs. A recent study estimates that Manitoba requires 240–300 skilled professionals annually to meet its workforce demands.
 
The three-year pilot programme focuses on attracting professionals who are prepared to live and work in the province’s West Central region. Successful applicants will receive PR.
 
Francophone Community Immigration Pilot
 
The Francophone Community Immigration Pilot is part of Canada’s efforts to strengthen Francophone communities outside Quebec. The programme is aimed at French-speaking professionals who can contribute to economic growth in smaller, predominantly Francophone regions.
 
Eligibility criteria 
< French-speaking professionals with relevant skills.
< Willingness to live and work outside Quebec.
 
Further updates on eligibility requirements and application procedures are expected in the coming months, according to IRCC. Applicants are advised to keep an eye on announcements from IRCC to ensure they meet the criteria.
 
Expected challenges
 
The rollout of these programmes may face delays due to reduced quotas for economic immigration pilots under Canada’s 2025 Immigration Levels Plan. The target for economic pilot admissions has decreased from 14,750 to 10,920, which could impact the timeline.

More From This Section

tax

Budget 2025: Old versus new tax regime sparks debate on which one to choose

tax

More taxpayers now eligible for Vivad Se Vishwas to settle tax disputes

PremiumTechnology, AI, artificial intelligence, digital tech

Living the future: Rising smart home automation offers a new way of life

Union Budget

What do taxpayers want from Budget 2025? Lower taxes, higher exemptions

Dubai, UAE

UAE launches Golden Visa for content writers, podcasters, video producers

Topics : Canada Immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVENitish Kumar's Withdraws BJP SupportStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon