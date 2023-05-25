close

CBIC extends April GST return filing deadline for Manipur biz till May 31

The CBIC has extended the deadline till May 31 for Manipur-based businesses to file monthly GST returns, as the north eastern state continues to witness violence due to ethnic clashes.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued three Central Tax notifications which said that the due date for filing returns GSTR-1, GSTR-3B and GSTR-7 for the month of April by registered persons whose principal place of business is in Manipur has been extended till May 31.

Manipur-registered businesses were to file GSTR-1, which is the statement of outward supplies, for April by May 11.

April GSTR-3B, which is the monthly tax payment form, was to be filed by May 20. GSTR-7, which was to be filed by businesses who deduct tax at source, for April was filed by May 10.

Clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence in Manipur was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

The ethnic clashes claimed over 70 lives and some 10,000 army and paramilitary personnel had to be deployed in the north eastern state. However, the violence has been continuing as one person was killed and another injured on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 25 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

