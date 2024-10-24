Business Standard
Central govt pensioners to get additional compassionate pension after 80

Ayush Mishra
Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) recently announced that central government pensioners aged 80 and older will qualify for additional pension called compassionate allowance. New guidelines have been issued for central government civil service retirees who reach the age of 80 to access these supplementary benefits. The guidelines simplify the process for distributing these additional allowances.
 
Additional compassionate allowance shall be payable in the following manner:
 
From 80 to 85 years of age: 20 per cent of basic pension/compassionate allowance.
 

From 85 to 90 years of age: 30 per cent of basic pension/compassionate allowance.
 
 
From 90 to 95 years of age: 40 per cent of basic pension/compassionate allowance.
 
From 95 to 100 years of age: 50 per cent of basic pension/compassionate allowance.
 
100 years or more: 100 per cent of basic pension/compassionate allowance.
 
Eligibility for additional pension payments
 
The additional pension or compassionate allowance will be effective from the first day of the month in which the pensioner reaches the designated age. For example, a pensioner born on August 20, 1942, will become eligible for the additional 20 per cent pension starting from August 1, 2022. This additional pension payment is designed to assist pensioners in managing the rising cost of living often associated with ageing.
 
Compliance
 
To ensure that all eligible pensioners receive their rightful benefits without delay, the DoPPW has instructed all departments and banks involved in pension disbursement to disseminate information regarding changes.
 
 
 
 

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

