Check the different rates and tenures for Personal Loans
A personal loan is a handy financial instrument to tide over short-term cash crunch, especially for major, one-time expenses
BS Reporter New Delhi
premium
Listen to This Article
When you are in an absolute crunch for liquidity, personal loans can serve as a handy way out to mobilise funds at short notice, especially during medical emergencies. However, do note that the conditions for availing a personal loan tend to be a bit stricter than other forms of borrowings. Interest rates might also be a bit on the higher side, given the higher risk lenders have to account for.
Topics : Personal Finance Personal loans BS Reads