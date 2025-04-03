Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / ChrysCapital's Kukreja, wife buy Rs 155 cr bungalow in Delhi's Golf Links

ChrysCapital's Kukreja, wife buy Rs 155 cr bungalow in Delhi's Golf Links

Sanjay Kukreja and Shaveta Sharma paid a stamp duty of Rs 9.30 crore for the Rs 155 crore property deal in Delhi's upscale Golf Links area. The property spans 11,250 sq. ft with a plinth area of 7,993

Property registration, registration

Photo: Shutterstock

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two high-profile bungalow deals in Delhi’s posh Golf Links area have occurred in the last two month. First Sanjay Kukreja, chief investment officer at a private equity firm, Chryscapital Management Company, and his wife Shaveta Sharma, CEO and managing director at Central Square Foundation, have bought a property for Rs 155 crore from the seller Pradeep Varma, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.
 
Varma in turn has bought a bungalow in the same area for Rs 78.50 crore after selling his property to Kukreja and Sharma, property documents accessed by CRE Matrix showed.
 
Sanjay Kukreja and Shaveta Sharma paid a stamp duty of Rs 9.30 crore for the Rs 155 crore property deal in Delhi’s upscale Golf Links area. The property spans 11,250 sq. ft with a plinth area of 7,993 sq. ft.
 
 
The  transaction was registered on February 7, according to property documents.
 
 Pradeep Varma, purchased a bungalow in the same area from Naraind Kapur and his family for Rs 78.5 crore, paying a stamp duty of Rs 5.49 crore. This transaction was registered on February 15. The bungalow sits on a plot of 6,498 sq. ft with a plinth area of 14,625 sq. ft, the documents showed.

Also Read

Dhruv Agarwala

Dhruv Agarwala resigns as CEO of REA India that owns Housing.com, PropTiger

Orris Group

Orris Group Usage of ED-S Fosters Ground-breaking Real Estate Engineering Innovations

real estate construction building

Real estate attracts $1.3bn investment in Jan-Mar, up 31% YoY: Colliers

Gurugram Developers

Real estate firm Trinity to invest Rs 1,200 cr in Gurugram housing project

Mahindra Lifespace

Mahindra Lifespaces to redevelop two societies in Mumbai's Lokhandwala

 
Golf Links has become popular among corporate leaders and HNIs, with recent high-value purchases by prominent individuals such as Vasudha Rohatgi and Maxop Engineering director Shailesh Arora.
 
Point to note: The Lutyens Bungalow Zone (LBZ) in Delhi is a highly regulated area due to its status as a designated heritage zone. This means that any construction or renovation within the zone is subject to strict rules aimed at preserving the historical and architectural integrity of the area. These regulations include limitations on the height of buildings, the floor-area ratio (which controls how much space can be built on a given plot of land), and norms for reconstructing existing properties.
 
In 2024, a 900 sq yard bungalow was sold for almost Rs 100 crore in Delhi’s Sunder Nagar area, according to industry sources.
 
In February 2023, the wife of former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi- Vasudha Rohatgi- purchased a 2,160-square-yard bungalow in  Golf Links for Rs 160 crore.
 
 Bhanu Chopra, founder of RateGain, purchased a bungalow in Golf Links for Rs 127.5 crore in February 2023.
 
Maxop Engineering director Shailesh Arora has purchased a 575-square yard bungalow in Delhi's Golf Links for Rs 68.5 crore in February 2023.
         

More From This Section

Saving, Save Money

Post office SCSS interest rate unchanged at 8.2% for April-June quarter

USCIS

"If you lie on your visa application, we'll find out": USCIS to immigrants

PM Internship Scheme

PM internship scheme deadline extended: Eligibility, applications explained

New Zealand

New Zealand's new golden visa needs ₹24.6 crore investment over 3 years

Fixed Deposit, FD

Only 10 banks currently offer FD at 8% and more: Should you lock in now?

Topics : Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVEWaqf Amendment Bill 2025 LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon