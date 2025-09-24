Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 01:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / CGHS cover extended to dependent transgender kids, siblings: Details here

CGHS cover extended to dependent transgender kids, siblings: Details here

Dependent transgender children of central government employees will have no age limit to avail of health coverage

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) will cover dependent transgender children and dependent siblings of central government employees, the Health Ministry has said.
 
The decision was notified through an office memorandum on September 16 and aligns with the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. It is expected to bring thousands of families under the medical safety net and is seen as a step towards inclusivity in government welfare schemes.

Who is eligible for Central Government Health Scheme?

 
The notification said that coverage will be available to those who are financially dependent on the central government employee or pensioner. The conditions include:
 
 
The dependent’s income should not exceed Rs 9,000 per month, plus the dearness relief (DR) on a basic pension of Rs 9,000 at the time of consideration.
 
The dependent transgender child or sibling must possess a certificate issued by the District Magistrate under the 2019 Act.

Age no bar for transgender dependents

 
Unlike other categories of dependents, transgender children and siblings can continue to receive CGHS benefits regardless of their age, provided they meet the dependency and certification conditions.
 

For example:

 
  • A son is ordinarily covered until age 25 or until he starts earning or marries, whichever comes first.
  • A daughter is covered until marriage or until she starts earning.
  • However, transgender children or siblings face no such age cut-off, which marks a significant shift in policy.
 

Why it matters

 
CGHS provides comprehensive medical facilities including outpatient consultations, hospitalisation, and access to empanelled hospitals. By extending it to transgender dependents, the government has:
 
  • Recognised the financial vulnerabilities of transgender persons.
  • Addressed the gap in family-based health cover, especially for siblings who may remain dependent.
  • Strengthened social security for employees and pensioners in line with equality laws.
 
Pensioners, depending on where they reside, can either opt for CGHS facilities by paying the subscription or receive a fixed medical allowance if they live outside CGHS-covered cities. The latest extension applies equally to them, provided their transgender dependents meet the eligibility rules

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

