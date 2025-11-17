Monday, November 17, 2025 | 11:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Digital life certificate rejected? Here's why it happens and how to fix it

Digital life certificate rejected? Here's why it happens and how to fix it

From mismatched Aadhaar details to weak fingerprints, several issues can stall your pension

elderly, old age

Photo: Shutterstock

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

For many central and state government pensioners, the digital life certificate (DLC), commonly known as the Jeevan Pramaan Patra, has made annual life verification far easier. Instead of visiting a bank branch or pension office, pensioners can now submit proof of survival online using Aadhaar-based biometrics.
 
Yet many still receive an unexpected SMS saying their certificate has been rejected. This often creates confusion and delays in pension credit. Here is why it happens and the steps to correct it.
 

What is a digital life certificate?

 
A DLC is an electronic certificate that confirms a pensioner is alive. It is generated using the pensioner’s Aadhaar number along with either a fingerprint or an iris scan. Once created, it is automatically sent to the Pension Disbursing Agency (PDA), such as the bank, post office, or treasury that credits the pension every month.  ALSO READ | Jeevan Pramaan 2025: How to submit life certificate online or offline
 
 

How to check if your DLC has been accepted?

 
If you are unsure about the status of your submission, the Jeevan Pramaan portal offers the most reliable confirmation.
 
You can check this by:

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump backs 500% tariffs on Russia trade partners: What it means for India

LPG cylinder, LPG

India's oil PSUs ink landmark US LPG deal covering 10% of 2026 imports

Donald Trump, Zohran Mamdani

Trump to meet Mamdani soon? US President says 'we'll work something out'

Trump

Trump asks House Republicans to release Epstein files after email release

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi sees small AQI improvement but pollution stays in 'very poor' band

 
·  Visiting jeevanpramaan.gov.in
 
·  Enter your Pramaan ID to download the certificate
 
The status displayed will clearly show whether your DLC has been accepted, pending, or rejected, even if the SMS alert never arrived.
 

Why digital life certificates get rejected?

 
According to the Jeevan Pramaan FAQs, DLC is usually rejected when there is a mismatch between what the pensioner enters and what is recorded in official databases. The most common causes include:
 
·  Wrong PPO number, bank account, or treasury details
 
·  Name or date of birth not matching Aadhaar
 
·  Poor-quality biometric capture due to faint fingerprints
 
·  Technical mismatch in Aadhaar authentication
 
·  Incorrect pension-type details
 
·  Age-related biometric issues, including weakened fingerprints
 
In some cases, network issues during biometric submission can also cause an error.
 

What can pensioners do to fix the issue?

 
If your DLC has been rejected, the official FAQs page recommends that the first step is to contact your Pension Disbursing Agency. Banks and pension offices can check the backend records and confirm exactly what went wrong.
 
Most rejections are corrected by simply creating a fresh DLC. This means generating a new Pramaan ID with:
 
·  Correct personal details (matching Aadhaar exactly) 
·  Accurate PPO, pension type, and bank details
 
·  A clear biometric scan — try using the iris scan if fingerprints are weak
 
The Jeevan Pramaan FAQs also recommend resubmitting the DLC whenever wrong particulars were entered earlier.
 
Do note that the DLC facility is not available for pensioners who have remarried or taken up re-employment. They must submit a physical life certificate to the PDA.

More From This Section

Foreign portfolio investors, FPI

AI frenzy peaks! After a yr of outflows, FPIs poised to re-enter India

Pollution, Air pollution

Insurers mull premium hike as claims mount due to rising air pollutionpremium

health insurance, insurance

Partial hospital bill payout: Boost policy cover to secure full claimspremium

Ladki Bahin Yojana

Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana: Eligibility, e-KYC process explained

car loan

Car loan rates start at 7.60% in Nov: Top lenders offer and EMIs

Topics : Finance News BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon