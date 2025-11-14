Friday, November 14, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Car loan rates start at 7.60% in Nov: Top lenders offer and EMIs

Car loan rates start at 7.60% in Nov: Top lenders offer and EMIs

Borrowers face a 7.60% to 14.25% rate spread, with public banks leading the low-cost options

Planning to take pre-owned car loan? 7 points that you should keep in mind

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Car buyers exploring financing will find that loan rates are broadly stable in November, with public sector banks (PSBs) offering the most competitive terms. According to data shared by Paisabazaar.com, several PSBs are quoting rates below 8 per cent at the lower end. Some lenders are extending processing fee waivers that can further reduce borrowing costs.
 

Public sector banks

The lowest car loan rates in mid-November are largely offered by PSBs.
 
Union Bank of India and Punjab National Bank are offering rates between 7.80 per cent and 9.70 per cent, translating to EMIs of Rs 10,090–Rs 10,550 on a Rs 5-lakh loan for five years. 
 
Canara Bank’s rates start at 7.70 per cent, with EMIs from Rs 10,067, and the bank is offering a full processing fee waiver till 31 December 2025.
 
UCO Bank is quoting 7.60 per cent to 10.25 per cent, with EMIs from Rs 10,043, and is charging no processing fee on car and electric-vehicle loans.

Also Read

car loan

Car loan rates start at 7.6% in Nov: Check best offers and terms of lenders

car loan

Car loan rates starting at 7.6%: Check best offers and EMI here

car loan

Women car buyers get better loan deals: Up to 0.8% lower rates, 90% funding

car laon

Latest car loan rates in October: 7.6%-14.25% interest and EMIs from ₹10k+

Car Loan, market, Automible

Festive season sees cheaper car loans, zero processing fee offerspremium

 
Central Bank of India has priced loans between 7.85 per cent and 9.45 per cent and is also offering nil processing fees until 31 March 2026.
 
Borrowers with an existing relationship may receive additional benefits. Bank of Maharashtra, for instance, provides a 0.25 per cent interest concession for home loan borrowers and long-standing customers.
 

Private banks relatively costlier

Car loans from private lenders continue to be priced higher than those from PSBs.
 
ICICI Bank starts at 8.50 per cent, while HDFC Bank starts from 9.20 per cent, with EMIs beginning at Rs 10,258 and Rs 10,428, respectively.
 
Federal Bank and IDFC FIRST Bank have starting rates of 10 per cent and 9.99 per cent, pushing EMIs above Rs 10,600.
 
Processing fees at private banks are also steeper — ICICI charges up to 2 per cent of the loan amount, and IDFC FIRST Bank charges up to Rs 10,000.
 

Why the rate gap matters

Even a small difference in interest rates can significantly change the total cost of borrowing. For example:
 
An EMI of Rs 10,043 at UCO Bank’s lower band
 
Versus Rs 10,621 at IDFC FIRST Bank’s lower band
 
creates a monthly difference of nearly Rs 600, adding up to  Rs 36,000 over a five-year tenure.
 

Borrowers should review:

 
Interest rate range across lenders
 
Processing charges and ongoing waivers
 
Concessions for existing customers
 
Prepayment rules and charges
 
With PSBs offering lower rate bands and multiple fee waivers, value-conscious borrowers may find better affordability in the public sector segment.

More From This Section

Infosys

Infosys share buyback: Nithin Kamath, other experts explain tax impact

NPS, Pension

New rule for joining NPS: Corporate pension choice will need mutual consent

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, mask

₹55,263 avg claim cost as pollution hospitalisations rise, kids make up 43%

mutual fund

Kotak Multicap Fund doubles investor wealth in 4 years; AUM crosses ₹20K cr

initial public offering, IPO

Rich IPO valuations: Track post-listing performance before investingpremium

Topics : car loan BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon