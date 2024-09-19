Diwali flight bookings soar by 85%, with Delhi, Kochi among top places

If you're planning to fly this Diwali, you're not alone. Flight bookings have surged by 85% compared to last year, with more travellers taking to the skies than even before the pandemic. This data, released by World on Holiday, the travel insights centre of RateGain Travel Technologies, signals a major recovery in the domestic aviation sector.

Key points: — Flight bookings for Diwali have surged 85% compared to last year. — Popular travel destinations include major metros like New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and emerging hotspots like Guwahati and Patna. — Advance bookings are up, with travellers booking on average 27 days ahead.

— Airlines and travel companies are already seeing a 15% increase in airfares for Diwali.





— Last year, airfares doubled a week before the festival on certain routes.

How are travellers planning for Diwali?

According to RateGain, travellers are booking their flights well in advance, with the average booking window standing at 27 days. This ensures that people can secure seats to some of the most popular destinations during the festive season.

The top cities for Diwali travel this year include New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Port Blair, Kochi, and Patna, according to RateGain.

What's driving this surge in bookings?

A key factor is the desire to reunite with family. Many people are flying back to their hometowns to celebrate Diwali with loved ones. Guwahati has seen the biggest jump in bookings, with an increase of 386%. Jaipur follows at 306%, while Patna has seen a 271% rise in bookings.

Other cities such as Chennai, Amritsar, and Lucknow are also experiencing significant increases in travel.

Advance bookings and rising airfares

In August, MakeMyTrip sent out a flyer encouraging its customers to book their Diwali flights early, warning that prices could soar closer to the date. Cleartrip also stated that advance booking airfares for Diwali have already risen by 15%.

Last year, airfares a week prior to Diwali, Chhatt Puja and Govardhan Puja had almost doubled on certain routes compared with normal rates on certain routes, which became a dampener for bookings.