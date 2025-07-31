Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 05:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Tax dept starts online filing of updated returns: Know what's the process

Tax dept starts online filing of updated returns: Know what's the process

Taxpayers get 48 months to voluntarily correct filings for AY22 & AY23 but there's a cost

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Income-Tax Department has enabled online filing of updated returns (ITR-U) for assessment years (AY) 2021–22 and 2022–23 through ITR-1 and ITR-2. The facility allows taxpayers to fix omissions or errors made in earlier filings, be it unreported income, incorrect tax rates, or missing returns altogether.
 
Here's what you should know about filing updated tax returns.
 

What is an Updated Return (ITR-U)?

 
Introduced in Budget 2022, ITR-U allows individuals and companies to voluntarily declare additional income not previously reported, even if no original return was filed. However, it cannot be used to claim refunds or reduce tax liability; it is purely meant for paying up dues.
 
 
 “ITR-U is a final chance for taxpayers to correct errors and declare undisclosed income before the tax department catches it. It comes with a cost, but avoids harsher penalties or prosecution,” said Ritika Nayyar, partner at Singhania & Co. 

Also Read

vegetable, Vegetables

Why a Karnataka vegetable vendor got a ₹29 lakh GST notice for UPI sales

ITR, Tax, income tax, income tax returns

ITR extended till Sept 2025: Why you have got more time to file returns

ITR

Govt notifies ITR forms; LTCG up to Rs 1.25L allowed under ITR-1, ITR-4

tax

Which ITR form is best for senior citizens for financial year 2024-25?

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

AIIB sees India exposure rising to $20 billion over next five years

What’s new this time?

The revised process is more rigorous and “unlike before, taxpayers now need to submit the full applicable ITR form alongside ITR-U, with detailed financials, not just the additional income,” said Sandeep Bhalla, partner at Dhruva Advisors. The,
 
There are other key changes, including:
 
More time given to file revisions: Now up to 48 months from the end of the relevant AY to file
 
Progressive penalty:
 
  • 25 per cent extra tax if filed within 12 months 
  • 50 per cent for 12–24 months 
  • 60 per cent for 24–36 months 
  • 70 per cent for 36–48 months
 
New disclosures: More details on income source, reason for revision, and verification
 
One-time filing per AY: You can’t revise your updated return later
 

Who should file it?

 
You may consider filing ITR-U if:
 
-You missed filing your return earlier
 
-You underreported income from salary, interest, rent, or capital gains
 
-You used the wrong income head or tax rate
 
-You want to avoid scrutiny due to AIS/TIS mismatches
 
But not everyone qualifies. Bhalla notes that updated returns cannot be filed if:
 
A search, survey or reassessment is underway
 
Proceedings are active under laws like PMLA or Benami Act
 

Key precautions to avoid trouble

 
Ensure accuracy: Match details with AIS, TIS, and Form 26AS
 
Be ready to pay: Additional tax + interest can be significant
 
Document everything: Keep proof for at least 7 years
 
Act before proceedings start: If notices are issued, you lose this window
 
While the tax hit can be steep, up to 70 per cent of additional tax and interest, the updated return window gives taxpayers a valuable last chance to come clean. As Nayyar says, “It’s not a loophole, but a legal safety net, use it wisely, and only if needed.”
 

More From This Section

DLF, DLF Mumbai

DLF is king, Taj & OYO are shock stars of India's ₹16 lakh cr realty list

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Home loans at 7.35%: See how much you will have to pay across lenders

Fixed Deposit, FD

FD rates up to 8.95%: Where to park money as markets reel from Trump tariff

car loan

Car loan rates start at 7.6%: Here's where interest, EMI & fees stand now

Zoomcar

Save time, skip pickup lines: Zoomcar's new feature brings the car to you

Topics : ITRs filing ITR form BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon