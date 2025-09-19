EPFO starts Passbook Lite feature to track accounts, speed up claims

The website of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has a new feature called ‘Passbook Lite’ that eases tracking of PF accounts and speeds up claims processing.
Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour and Employment, announced the feature on Thursday as he said all key EPFO services will be available on a single login to improve transparency and efficiency for over 70 million pension subscribers.
EPFO Passbook Lite
EPF members till sometime ago had to log to a separate passbook website to check their contributions, withdrawals, and balances. Passbook Lite gives a summary view at EPFO website itself.
The passbook website will continue providing a detailed view with graphical representations of accounts. According to the Labour Ministry, Passbook Lite will reduce load on the EPFO website and simplify access for users by integrating services into a single interface.
Download feature
Another new feature at the EPFO website will allow users to download Annexure K, the certificate needed when employees switch jobs and their PF accounts have to be transferred. Previously, the document was shared only between PF offices and made available to members upon request.
Now, members can download Annexure K in PDF format directly from the portal. This will enable employees to:
- Track the status of PF transfer applications online
- Verify that their balance and service period have been updated in the new account
- Maintain permanent digital records for future reference, crucial for EPS (Employees’ Pension Scheme) benefit calculations
Faster claim settlements
Seeking to reduce delays, EPFO has delegated powers for processing claims and transfers from senior officers (Regional PF Commissioners) to Assistant PF Commissioners and lower-level officials, as reported by PTI.
This streamlined approval hierarchy is expected to:
Cut processing time for PF transfers, settlements, and refunds
Improve accountability at field office level
Enhance member satisfaction through quicker and seamless service delivery
Mandaviya said the new features are a step towards “ease of living” for millions of salaried Indians.
(with inputs from PTI)