Friday, September 19, 2025 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / EPFO starts Passbook Lite feature to track accounts, speed up claims

EPFO starts Passbook Lite feature to track accounts, speed up claims

Pension manager integrates services under one login and provides summary view of passbooks

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The website of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has a new feature called ‘Passbook Lite’ that eases tracking of PF accounts and speeds up claims processing.
 
Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour and Employment, announced the feature on Thursday as he said all key EPFO services will be available on a single login to improve transparency and efficiency for over 70 million pension subscribers.
 

EPFO Passbook Lite

EPF members till sometime ago had to log to a separate passbook website to check their contributions, withdrawals, and balances. Passbook Lite gives a summary view at EPFO website itself.
 
The passbook website will continue providing a detailed view with graphical representations of accounts. According to the Labour Ministry, Passbook Lite will reduce load on the EPFO website and simplify access for users by integrating services into a single interface.
 
 

Download feature

 
Another new feature at the EPFO website will allow users to download Annexure K, the certificate needed when employees switch jobs and their PF accounts have to be transferred. Previously, the document was shared only between PF offices and made available to members upon request.

Also Read

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

Viewing EPF passbook just got easier as EPFO unveils 'Passbook Lite'

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

EPFO 3.0 may bring UPI, ATM transactions and higher pensions in Oct

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

Madras HC sets aside EPFO circular, clears path for higher pension claims

IT industry to grow 3.8% in FY24 to cross $250 billion, says Nasscom

India's informal workforce moves towards formalisation, shows govt data

job, job hunt, job search

Labour Ministry, MoSPI to track impact of new job creation scheme

 
Now, members can download Annexure K in PDF format directly from the portal. This will enable employees to:
 
  • Track the status of PF transfer applications online 
  • Verify that their balance and service period have been updated in the new account 
  • Maintain permanent digital records for future reference, crucial for EPS (Employees’ Pension Scheme) benefit calculations
 

Faster claim settlements

 
Seeking to reduce delays, EPFO has delegated powers for processing claims and transfers from senior officers (Regional PF Commissioners) to Assistant PF Commissioners and lower-level officials, as reported by PTI.
 
This streamlined approval hierarchy is expected to:
 
Cut processing time for PF transfers, settlements, and refunds
 
Improve accountability at field office level
 
Enhance member satisfaction through quicker and seamless service delivery
 
Mandaviya said the new features are a step towards “ease of living” for millions of salaried Indians.
 
(with inputs from PTI)

More From This Section

Loan, Home Loan, Money

September home loan rates: SBI, BoB start from 7.35%, see full list

millionaire, wealth, rich

India's millionaire map: Telangana, Haryana, Gujarat are the new hotspots

car loan

Car loan rates decline in Sept: Know more about 5 cheapest offers

Fixed Deposit Return

FD rates in Sept: 15 banks with best deals as Fed cut sparks concern

Rolex watch

How India's millionaires spend money: Realty, Rolex, Emirates, Rare Whisky

Topics : EPFO BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon