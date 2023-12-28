Equity funds' outlook for 2024: Book profits in smallcap, midcap funds

Equity funds have rewarded investors handsomely in 2023. While largecap funds (direct plans) have given a category average return of 24.6 per cent year-to-date, midcap funds have yielded 37.4 per cent. The smallcap category has outpaced both with an average return of 41.9 per cent. Amid this exuberance, retail investors should neither stop their equity investments nor get swept away by the current exuberance and invest excessively in this asset class. By sticking to their financial goals and their asset allocation, they can handle whatever the market has in store for them in 2024.

