FD for senior citizens: Here are the best rates, but should you invest?

Small Finance Banks offer the highest interest rates to senior citizens on fixed deposits

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

Fixed deposits are a popular and risk-free investment choice for many, especially senior citizens seeking steady returns on their savings.  Many small finance banks are currently offering higher interest rates in the 8-9.5 per cent range for fixed deposits held by senior citizens. But are they a worthy bet?

Among Small Finance Banks, Unity Small Finance Bank leads with an impressive 9.50% interest rate for a 1001-day tenure. Fincare Small Finance Bank follows closely at 9.21% for an FD for 750 days. Jana Small Finance Bank and NorthEast Small Finance Bank also offer competitive rates at 9.00% for 365 days and 9.25% for 555 days; 1111 days, respectively.
On the lower side, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank provides an interest of 8.75% for 80 weeks and 12 months. ESAF Small Finance Bank offers a 8.75% for 2 years to less than 3 years. AU Small Finance Bank is providing 8.50% on an FD for an 18-month tenure.
Senior Citizen Fixed Deposit Rates
Bank Name
 Interest Rates (p.a.)
Additional rates offered to Super Senior Citizen* (over and above to senior citizen rates)
Highest slab
1-year tenure (%)
3-year tenure (%)
5-year tenure (%)
% Tenure
SMALL FINANCE BANKS
AU Small Finance Bank 8.50 18 months 7.25 8.00 7.75 ---
Equitas Small Finance Bank 9.00 444 days 8.70 8.50 7.75 ---
ESAF Small Finance Bank 8.75 2 years to less than 3 years 6.50 7.25 6.75 ---
Fincare Small Finance Bank 9.21 750 days 8.25 8.71 8.60 ---
Jana Small Finance Bank 9.00 365 days 9.00 7.75 7.75 ---
NorthEast Small Finance Bank 9.25 555 days; 1111 days 8.50 8.75 6.25 ---
Suryoday Small Finance Bank 9.10 Above 2 years to 3 years 7.35 9.10 8.75 ---
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 8.75 80 weeks; 12 months 8.75 7.70 7.70 ---
Unity Small Finance Bank 9.50 1001 days 8.35 8.65 8.65 ---
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 9.10 2 years to 3 years 8.60 9.10 8.10 ---
Note: *Depositors aged 80 years and above
Source: Paisabazaar.com
Interest rates as of 28th February 2024

 
"These banks primarily offer loans to the high-risk category of small businesses, farmers and workers in the unorganised sector. Due to the high risk, these banks are compelled to raise money from the market at a higher rate. Since FDs are one way of raising funds, these banks offer - rather, have to offer - higher interest rates to their depositors,"  said Satyajit Sen of Value Research.

Point to note: FDs have a lock-in period. You'd be penalised if you needed the money before that period. As a result, you'd earn lower interest rates.

Among private sector banks, SBM Bank India provides best interest rate with 8.75 per cent on an FD for three years. DCB Bank provides 8.60% for 25 months to 26 month FDs.RBL Bank follows with 8.60% for 18 months to 2 years. IDFC First Bank and IndusInd Bank provide 8.25% for 549 days to 2 years and 1 year to 2 years, respectively.

 
Senior Citizen Fixed Deposit Rates
Bank Name

Interest Rates (p.a.)
Additional rates offered to Super Senior Citizen* (over and above to senior citizen rates)
Highest slab
1-year tenure (%)
3-year tenure (%)
5-year tenure (%)
% Tenure PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS Axis Bank 7.85 17 months to less than 18 months 7.20 7.60 7.75 --- Bandhan Bank 8.35 500 days 7.75 7.75 6.60 --- City Union Bank 7.50 400 days 7.00 6.75 6.50 --- CSB Bank 7.75 401 days 5.50 6.25 6.25 --- DBS Bank 8.00 376 days to 540 days 7.50 7.00 7.00 --- DCB Bank 8.60
First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

