FD for senior citizens: Here are the best rates, but should you invest?

Fixed deposits are a popular and risk-free investment choice for many, especially senior citizens seeking steady returns on their savings. Many small finance banks are currently offering higher interest rates in the 8-9.5 per cent range for fixed deposits held by senior citizens. But are they a worthy bet?
Among Small Finance Banks, Unity Small Finance Bank leads with an impressive 9.50% interest rate for a 1001-day tenure. Fincare Small Finance Bank follows closely at 9.21% for an FD for 750 days. Jana Small Finance Bank and NorthEast Small Finance Bank also offer competitive rates at 9.00% for 365 days and 9.25% for 555 days; 1111 days, respectively.
On the lower side, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank provides an interest of 8.75% for 80 weeks and 12 months. ESAF Small Finance Bank offers a 8.75% for 2 years to less than 3 years. AU Small Finance Bank is providing 8.50% on an FD for an 18-month tenure.
|
"These banks primarily offer loans to the high-risk category of small businesses, farmers and workers in the unorganised sector. Due to the high risk, these banks are compelled to raise money from the market at a higher rate. Since FDs are one way of raising funds, these banks offer - rather, have to offer - higher interest rates to their depositors," said Satyajit Sen of Value Research.
Point to note: FDs have a lock-in period. You'd be penalised if you needed the money before that period. As a result, you'd earn lower interest rates.
Among private sector banks, SBM Bank India provides best interest rate with 8.75 per cent on an FD for three years. DCB Bank provides 8.60% for 25 months to 26 month FDs.RBL Bank follows with 8.60% for 18 months to 2 years. IDFC First Bank and IndusInd Bank provide 8.25% for 549 days to 2 years and 1 year to 2 years, respectively.