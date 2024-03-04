FD for senior citizens: Here are the best rates, but should you invest?

Fixed deposits are a popular and risk-free investment choice for many, especially senior citizens seeking steady returns on their savings. Many small finance banks are currently offering higher interest rates in the 8-9.5 per cent range for fixed deposits held by senior citizens. But are they a worthy bet?

Among Small Finance Banks, Unity Small Finance Bank leads with an impressive 9.50% interest rate for a 1001-day tenure. Fincare Small Finance Bank follows closely at 9.21% for an FD for 750 days. Jana Small Finance Bank and NorthEast Small Finance Bank also offer competitive rates at 9.00% for 365 days and 9.25% for 555 days; 1111 days, respectively.

On the lower side, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank provides an interest of 8.75% for 80 weeks and 12 months. ESAF Small Finance Bank offers a 8.75% for 2 years to less than 3 years. AU Small Finance Bank is providing 8.50% on an FD for an 18-month tenure.

Senior Citizen Fixed Deposit Rates Bank Name Interest Rates (p.a.) Additional rates offered to Super Senior Citizen* (over and above to senior citizen rates) Highest slab 1-year tenure (%) 3-year tenure (%) 5-year tenure (%) % Tenure SMALL FINANCE BANKS AU Small Finance Bank 8.50 18 months 7.25 8.00 7.75 --- Equitas Small Finance Bank 9.00 444 days 8.70 8.50 7.75 --- ESAF Small Finance Bank 8.75 2 years to less than 3 years 6.50 7.25 6.75 --- Fincare Small Finance Bank 9.21 750 days 8.25 8.71 8.60 --- Jana Small Finance Bank 9.00 365 days 9.00 7.75 7.75 --- NorthEast Small Finance Bank 9.25 555 days; 1111 days 8.50 8.75 6.25 --- Suryoday Small Finance Bank 9.10 Above 2 years to 3 years 7.35 9.10 8.75 --- Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 8.75 80 weeks; 12 months 8.75 7.70 7.70 --- Unity Small Finance Bank 9.50 1001 days 8.35 8.65 8.65 --- Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 9.10 2 years to 3 years 8.60 9.10 8.10 --- Note: *Depositors aged 80 years and above Source: Paisabazaar.com Interest rates as of 28th February 2024



"These banks primarily offer loans to the high-risk category of small businesses, farmers and workers in the unorganised sector. Due to the high risk, these banks are compelled to raise money from the market at a higher rate. Since FDs are one way of raising funds, these banks offer - rather, have to offer - higher interest rates to their depositors," said Satyajit Sen of Value Research.

Point to note: FDs have a lock-in period. You'd be penalised if you needed the money before that period. As a result, you'd earn lower interest rates.





Senior Citizen Fixed Deposit Rates Bank Name Among private sector banks, SBM Bank India provides best interest rate with 8.75 per cent on an FD for three years. DCB Bank provides 8.60% for 25 months to 26 month FDs.RBL Bank follows with 8.60% for 18 months to 2 years. IDFC First Bank and IndusInd Bank provide 8.25% for 549 days to 2 years and 1 year to 2 years, respectively.

Axis Bank 7.85 17 months to less than 18 months 7.20 7.60 7.75 ---

Bandhan Bank 8.35 500 days 7.75 7.75 6.60 ---

City Union Bank 7.50 400 days 7.00 6.75 6.50 ---

CSB Bank 7.75 401 days 5.50 6.25 6.25 ---

DBS Bank 8.00 376 days to 540 days 7.50 7.00 7.00 ---