FD rates in August 2024: These 20 banks offer 7.5 to 9% interest rates

FD rates in August 2024: Several banks revised their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates in August. Union Bank of India now offers 7.4% for a 333-day term. Punjab National Bank's rates range from 3.5% to 7.25% for those under 60. Federal Bank's rates start at 3% and go up to 7.4%. Karnataka Bank offers up to 7.25%. Bank of India's rates range from 3% to 7.3%, and HDFC Bank provides a 7.4% rate for a 55-month term.

Note: These rates are for deposits up to Rs 3 crore.

Fixed deposits: Benefits

Fixed Deposits are a safe investment avenue, providing guaranteed returns over a fixed period. They are an excellent option for individuals looking to preserve their capital while earning interest, especially in comparison to more volatile investment options like stocks or mutual funds.