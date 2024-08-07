Foreigners with e-visa can now enter India via Port Blair seaport

Impact on tourism and business

Many tour operators feel that besides e-visa entry for foreigners, this will also attract many Indian travellers and businessmen who are interested in yacht charting and adventure tourism.

President of Federation of Responsible Tour Operators (FORTO), R Ratnam and President of Andaman Association of Tour Operators (AATO), M Vinod, who works closely with the authorities to make Andamans a yacht and cruise-friendly destination, called for maximum participation of all tourism stakeholders to make the archipelago a perfect destination for yacht chartering.

They told PTI, "Introducing an e-visa at Port Blair seaport opens up many opportunities for yacht tourism. Earlier, cruise and yacht traffic crossed near Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the international waters unable to call (touch) due to visa restrictions for foreigners. Now with the introduction of the e-visa, the foreign travellers can easily come to this beautiful archipelago. We are sure this will bring direct and indirect revenue to the islands in terms of foreign exchange.”

What is an e-visa?

An e-visa is an electronic visa that simplifies the visa application process, allowing travellers to apply online without visiting an embassy. It is mainly issued for tourism purposes.

How to get an e-visa?

To obtain an e-visa, travellers must:

1. Ensure the destination country offers e-visa services.

2. Have a valid passport.

3. Pay the e-visa fee online.

4. Print the e-visa document and present it at the border.

Who can apply for an e-visa to India?

E-visa eligibility for India includes travellers visiting for:

* Tourism and recreation

* Short-term courses (e.g., yoga, language, music, arts, cooking, medicine)

* Medical treatment, including Indian systems of medicine

* Business purposes

* Attending conferences, seminars, or workshops organised by Indian government departments, state governments, UT administrations, PSUs, or private organisations

Additional requirements for e-visa

Applicants must ensure their passport has at least six months of validity at the time of application. They must also have a return ticket or an onward journey ticket, along with sufficient funds to cover their stay in India. E-visas are not available to:

* Diplomatic or official passport holders

* Laissez-passer travel document holders

* Individuals endorsed on a parent’s or spouse’s passport (each individual must have a separate passport)

* Pakistani passport holders or individuals of Pakistani origin, who must apply for a regular visa at an Indian mission

Eligible countries for e-visa to India

Travellers from a wide range of countries, including the USA, UK, Australia, France, and many others, are eligible to apply for an Indian e-visa. The complete list includes over 150 countries, making it accessible to a broad international travellers.