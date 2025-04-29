Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 05:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Final call! Clear your tax disputes under VSV 2.0: Here's how

Final call! Clear your tax disputes under VSV 2.0: Here's how

Taxpayers must not make errors in filing applications and calculating disputed amount, says expert

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

April 30 is the deadline for taxpayers to resolve pending income-tax disputes under Vivad Se Vishwas (VSV) 2.0. The scheme, launched in October 2024, aims to reduce litigation and expedite revenue collection by offering a structured mechanism for resolving disputes.
   
A Push Toward Efficient Dispute Resolution
   
“The VSV 2.0 scheme is part of the Indian government’s broader push to reduce tax litigation and unlock tied-up revenue,” says Karishma Phatarphekar, partner at Deloitte India. “It aims to minimise the backlog in courts and foster a more taxpayer-friendly environment.”
   
According to Phatarphekar, the first version of the scheme (VSV 1.0) resolved more than 146,000 tax appeals and helped recover around Rs 1 lakh crore as revenue. The government hopes the second version will yield similar results.
 
   
Who is eligible for VSV 2.0

Also Read

Form 16

Mismatch in Form 16 and AIS? How to fix issue before filing tax return

Startups, Indian startups

Recognised startups spared Section 68 scrutiny, others under watch: CBDT

Income Tax Department, CBDT

Centre appoints four senior IRS officers as members of CBDT board

Tax

No I-T on new flat received exchange for old under Section 56(2)(x)

Supreme Court, SC

Courts must flag cash deals of ₹2 lakh or more to tax dept, says SC

   
According to Phatarphekar, taxpayers are eligible if they have pending disputes as of July 22, 2024, including:
   
Appeals
   
Writ petitions
   
Cases before the Dispute Resolution Panel, provided no final assessment order has been passed
   
Taxpayers have to fill up Form-1 on the Income-Tax Department’s website to avail of the scheme. This includes the disputed tax amount and supporting documents such as assessment orders and relevant notices.
   
Why opt in
   
Phatarphekar explains key benefits include:
   
Waiver of interest and penalties
   
Immunity from future proceedings
   
Swift resolution without prolonged litigation
   
However, she warns of tradeoffs. “Any payment made under VSV 2.0 is non-refundable and once settled, disputes cannot be reopened — a double-edged sword for some.”
   
Avoid Common Pitfalls
   
Phatarphekar explains common errors in applications for the scheme:
   
Miscalculating disputed tax amount
   
Submitting incomplete documentation
   
Missing the scheme’s deadline
   
“Review your case thoroughly,” says Phatarphekar. “Consult a tax expert, file ahead of time, and ensure all documents are in order.”
 

More From This Section

Asian markets, stock market trading

With markets on edge, is it time to rebalance portfolio: Expert view

Premiummutual fund

Expense ratio: Shun active funds with high costs, inconsistent performance

Gold jewellery

Motilal Oswal sees gold touching Rs 1.06 lakh-advises buying on corrections

Rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Gifting dollars to NRI kids? RBI's 180-day rule could trip wealthy Indians

shopping bags

Discounts and deals for Akshaya Tritiya: Gold, homes, scooters, travel

Topics : Income tax filing income tax BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon