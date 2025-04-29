Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / With markets on edge, is it time to rebalance portfolio: Expert view

With markets on edge, is it time to rebalance portfolio: Expert view

Short-term investors and those who don't want risks should consider rebalancing sooner, says Rajiv Sharma

Asian markets, stock market trading

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global markets have gone up and down as investors try to make sense of trade tensions, regional conflicts, and monetary policies. Many investors are asking if it’s time to pause, review financial goals and lock in gains before things get more volatile. Rajiv Sharma, partner at Singhania & Co, offers his perspective.
 
Market Environment
 
“Geopolitical events viz., ongoing tariff war, de-dollarisation efforts by Asian region, unending Ukraine-Russia war, Middle East conflicts and war-like situation between India and Pakistan are the primary drivers negatively affecting the current state of the equity market,” said Sharma. He noted that headline risks have pushed volatility to levels where even seasoned investors are rethinking their allocations.
 

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

Kenrik Industries IPO opens today; check lot size, GMP, key dates, more

ipo market listing share market

Iware Supplychain Services IPO opens today; check GMP, lot size, key dates

NSE

No 'investible ideas'? DSP Mutual Fund raises cash amid pricey valuations

Laurus Labs

Laurus Labs falls 6% despite strong Q4 results: Here's what brokerages say

SBI Cards

SBI Cards tanks over 6% after Q4 results: Here's what brokerages say

 
When to consider rebalancing
 
Timing, Sharma insists, is personal: “Short-term investors, or those with low-risk appetite, should consider rebalancing sooner, potentially shifting a portion of equity holdings into more stable assets like bonds, especially during periods of heightened volatility.” He cautions against waiting for a perfect bottom, arguing that a proactive shift can preserve capital and reduce the emotional toll of sudden market swings.
 
 
Indicators to watch
 
Rather than relying solely on quarterly reports, Sharma tracks market sentiment closely:
 
 
“Market is driven by sentiments which are formed due to various reasons. Currently there are enough factors for formation of negative sentiments. So, sooner rebalancing is better particularly those who have weak risk tolerance.”
 
 
He also watches technical signals, such as extreme readings in the VIX or credit-spread widening, as triggers for incremental adjustments. 
 
Balancing Costs and Tax Impacts
 
On execution costs, Sharma is blunt: “Transaction costs are minuscule while rebalancing and securing risk and should not be a factor for rebalancing — portfolio particularly in such a turbulent market as is now.” As for taxes, he points out that in a down-market scenario, capital gains are often minimal, so “capital gain tax in most cases will not be a factor to consider in crashing market when investor hardly had any gains to be taxed.”

More From This Section

Premiummutual fund

Expense ratio: Shun active funds with high costs, inconsistent performance

Gold jewellery

Motilal Oswal sees gold touching Rs 1.06 lakh-advises buying on corrections

Rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Gifting dollars to NRI kids? RBI's 180-day rule could trip wealthy Indians

shopping bags

Discounts and deals for Akshaya Tritiya: Gold, homes, scooters, travel

Bank Holidays

Bank holidays in May 2025: 12-day state-wise schedule and key dates

Topics : Stock Market Expert Views on Markets Expert Views BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon