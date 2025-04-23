Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 12:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mismatch in Form 16 and AIS? How to fix issue before filing tax return

Mismatch in Form 16 and AIS? How to fix issue before filing tax return

Income tax department may send notice if the information mismatch is not resolved

Form 16. Photo: Shutterstock

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A common problem people face while filing income tax returns (ITR) is mismatch between Form 16 and the Annual Information Statement (AIS). A mismatch can raise red flags with the Income Tax Department and lead to scrutiny or a tax notice.
 
Let’s break down the problem and see how it can be fixed.

What is Form 16 and AIS

Form 16 is a certificate your employer gives you, showing the salary you earned and tax deducted at source (TDS).
 

AIS for a financial year contains information about taxpayers' incomes, financial transactions and other details. Taxpayers can access AIS information and submit their response (if needed) by logging into their income tax e-filing account.
 
 
Ideally, the numbers in Form 16 and AIS should match. But sometimes, they don’t.

Mismatches can occur due to:

  • Wrong PAN/TAN number with banks or employers.
  • Delay in TDS updates.
  • Differences in reporting formats.
  • Double reporting or missing entries.
  • Multiple job switches in a financial year.
  • Technical glitches/outdated data on AIS portal.
 
For example, your bank might have reported interest income under your PAN, but you forgot to include it in your ITR.  ALSO READ | Check out steps to fix errors in Annual Information Statement to file ITR

How to check and match

  • Download your Form 16 from your employer or payroll portal.
  • Download your AIS from the income tax portal.
  • Compare entries, check salary figures, interest income, TDS amounts, etc.
  • Use your Form 26AS too. It shows all TDS deductions reported against your PAN.

What to do if there’s a mismatch?

If you find a mismatch:

  • First, inform your employer or the source (like a bank) to correct the wrong entry. They may need to revise their TDS return.
  • If the AIS has an error, you can submit feedback online via the Income Tax portal. Mark the entry as “Incorrect” and explain the issue.
  • Make sure your ITR reflects the correct and complete information.

Why it matters

Ignoring these mismatches can lead to a tax notice. The tax department now uses artificial intelligence to spot differences quickly. It’s better to fix things before filing, rather than face queries later.

Income tax Form 16 Income Tax filing Form 16 tax filing

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

