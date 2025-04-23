Mismatch in Form 16 and AIS? How to fix issue before filing tax return

A common problem people face while filing income tax returns (ITR) is mismatch between Form 16 and the Annual Information Statement (AIS). A mismatch can raise red flags with the Income Tax Department and lead to scrutiny or a tax notice.
Let’s break down the problem and see how it can be fixed.
What is Form 16 and AIS
Form 16 is a certificate your employer gives you, showing the salary you earned and tax deducted at source (TDS).
Also Read
AIS for a financial year contains information about taxpayers' incomes, financial transactions and other details. Taxpayers can access AIS information and submit their response (if needed) by logging into their income tax e-filing account.
Ideally, the numbers in Form 16 and AIS should match. But sometimes, they don’t.
Mismatches can occur due to:
- Wrong PAN/TAN number with banks or employers.
- Delay in TDS updates.
- Differences in reporting formats.
- Double reporting or missing entries.
- Multiple job switches in a financial year.
- Technical glitches/outdated data on AIS portal.
For example, your bank might have reported interest income under your PAN, but you forgot to include it in your ITR. ALSO READ | Check out steps to fix errors in Annual Information Statement to file ITR
How to check and match
- Download your Form 16 from your employer or payroll portal.
- Download your AIS from the income tax portal.
- Compare entries, check salary figures, interest income, TDS amounts, etc.
- Use your Form 26AS too. It shows all TDS deductions reported against your PAN.
What to do if there’s a mismatch?
If you find a mismatch:
- First, inform your employer or the source (like a bank) to correct the wrong entry. They may need to revise their TDS return.
- If the AIS has an error, you can submit feedback online via the Income Tax portal. Mark the entry as “Incorrect” and explain the issue.
- Make sure your ITR reflects the correct and complete information.
Why it matters
Ignoring these mismatches can lead to a tax notice. The tax department now uses artificial intelligence to spot differences quickly. It’s better to fix things before filing, rather than face queries later.