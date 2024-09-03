BOI launches 333-Day Star Dhan Vriddhi FD, offers 7.9% interest rates

Bank of India (BOI) has launched a fixed deposit scheme called ‘Star Dhan Vriddhi Fixed Deposit' that will have a term limit of 333 days. These revised rates are effective September 1, 2024.

The Star Dhan Vriddhi Fixed Deposit offers an interest rate of 7.90 per cent per annum for the so-called super senior citizens. Senior citizens can benefit from an interest rate of 7.75 per cent per annum, while the general public is offered a rate of 7.25 per cent per annum.

Customers can also avail of additional benefits such as loans against fixed deposit and premature withdrawal facilities, adding to the flexibility of this investment option. Customers can open this fixed deposit through any Bank of India branch or via the BOI Omni Neo App and internet banking.