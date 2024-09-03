Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / BOI launches 333-Day Star Dhan Vriddhi FD, offers 7.9% interest rates

BOI launches 333-Day Star Dhan Vriddhi FD, offers 7.9% interest rates

Star Dhan Vriddhi offers interest rates of 7.25%, 7.75% and 7.90% for general citizens, senior citizens, super senior citizens

Health Ministry sends high-level team to UP for dengue management

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bank of India (BOI) has launched a fixed deposit scheme called ‘Star Dhan Vriddhi Fixed Deposit' that will have a term limit of 333 days. These revised rates are effective September 1, 2024.

The Star Dhan Vriddhi Fixed Deposit offers an interest rate of 7.90 per cent per annum for the so-called super senior citizens. Senior citizens can benefit from an interest rate of 7.75 per cent per annum, while the general public is offered a rate of 7.25 per cent per annum.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Customers can also avail of additional benefits such as loans against fixed deposit and premature withdrawal facilities, adding to the flexibility of this investment option. Customers can open this fixed deposit through any Bank of India branch or via the BOI Omni Neo App and internet banking.

Bank of India latest FD interest rates.

Personal Finance




Senior citizens and super senior citizens FD rates
Personal Finance

Also Read

PremiumRajneesh Karnatak, MD & CEO, Bank of India

Rates to remain elevated for loans, bulk deposits: Bank of India MD & CEO

Just how many self-regulatory organisations (SROs) are too many? Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped the number of such entities for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) at “a maximum of two”. And to ensure the smaller NBFCs get a fa

Bank of India's Q1 net profit rises 10% to Rs 1,703 cr, NII up 6%

Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra raises just Rs 811 crore in infrastructure bond sale

Bank of India, BOI

Bank of India is offering 8.10% on term Fixed Deposit: check revised rates

savings account

11 public banks charge Rs 2,331 cr for non-maintenance of minimum balance

Topics : Bank of India Fixed deposits Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon