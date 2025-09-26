Friday, September 26, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Foreign travel bookings soar 24% this festival season, Asia-Pacific tops

Foreign travel bookings soar 24% this festival season, Asia-Pacific tops

Strap: Indians are spending ₹25k-95k on festival getaways, with short-haul Asia and boutique domestic breaks driving an 18% surge in travel demand.

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Festival travel in India is no longer just about quick getaways, it is increasingly about curated experiences and premium stays.
 
According to Thrillophilia’s Festive Travel Pulse 2025 Study, overall demand surged 18 per cent year-on-year, with international bookings up 24 per cent. The analysis is based on 4.2 million festival season searches and bookings between Navratri and Diwali.

Short-haul over long-haul

Indian travellers are favouring closer Asia-Pacific hubs instead of long intercontinental holidays. Dubai, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam top the list of outbound choices, while within India, Rajasthan, Himachal, Goa and Kerala remain favourites. Tier-II and Tier-III cities such as Surat, Indore and Coimbatore are fuelling a fresh wave of demand, contributing an additional 6-8 percentage points to festive traffic. 
 

Rise of “smart luxury”

A defining trend this season is the pivot to what Thrillophilia calls “smart luxury”. Travellers are opting for boutique hotels, branded stays and curated add-ons without overshooting budgets. Experiences such as desert safaris in Dubai, evening bay cruises in Singapore and heritage trails in Hampi are in demand.
 
Domestic trips: Average spends range from Rs 25,000–45,000 per person.

Short-haul international trips: Average spends are Rs 60,000–95,000.
 
Bookings are now being made 9–12 days in advance, signalling a mix of spontaneity and cautious planning.

Offbeat and affluent trends

While mainstream destinations remain strong, offbeat India is seeing rapid growth. Gandikota in Andhra Pradesh, Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh and the Meghalaya-Ziro belt in the Northeast have emerged as alternatives for travellers seeking quieter, culture-rich breaks. At the luxury end, Africa’s safari circuits in Tanzania and Botswana are drawing affluent Indians, with packages priced at Rs 1.6-2.5 lakh per person for week-long stays.
 

Topics : Travel BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

