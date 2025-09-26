Friday, September 26, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Turning idle cars into income: How Zoomcar Hosts earn ₹25,000+ monthly

Turning idle cars into income: How Zoomcar Hosts earn ₹25,000+ monthly

rom side hustle seekers to full-fledged entrepreneurs, Indians are turning their cars into opportunities

Zoomcar

Zoomcar(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zoomcar Holdings, India’s leading car-sharing marketplace, has released its Hosting Insights 2025, revealing how everyday Indians are converting underutilised cars into reliable monthly income and small-scale businesses.

In 2024, Zoomcar hosts collectively earned 113 crore, supported by a growing community of 25,000 hosts across India. The report shows that hosting is no longer an experimental side hustleit is becoming a mainstream income source.

Car hosting explained:

Who hosts: Individual car owners.

What is hosted: The car itselfyour vehicle sits idle most of the time and can be rented out. 

Also Read

Zoomcar

Save time, skip pickup lines: Zoomcar's new feature brings the car to you

Zoomcar

Zoomcar narrows net losses to $25.6 million in FY25 on lower expenses

stocks brokers, markets, sensex, nifty, stock market

Stock Market Crash: Panic on D-St! Sensex drops 750 pts; Nifty worst week in 7-months; SMIDs bleed

BJP Flag, BJP

LIVE news updates: Two Maoist operatives charged in BJP leader's murder case

SpiceJet

SpiceJet signs lease to induct wide-body aircraft Airbus A340 in its fleet

Car hosting is simple: when you’re not using your car, you share it with trusted guests via Zoomcar.

How it works:

 

You list your car on the platform with details like model, availability, and pricing.

Verified users (guests) book your car for the time they need it.

You earn money for each booking.

Earnings: Average hosted cars earn 25,00030,000 per month, enough to cover EMIs or provide extra income.

Additional features: Options like home delivery of the car to the guest can boost earnings further.

Think of it as turning your idle car into a small businessyou provide access to a vehicle when you’re not using it, and the platform handles bookings, payments, and insurance. 

Source: Zoomcar

According to Zoomcar, a typical hosted car generates 25,00030,000 per month, comfortably covering an average 18,000 monthly EMI for popular models. New hosts start earning quickly, with the first booking arriving within 34 days of listing. As hosts gain experience, many expand their operations12% now manage multiple cars, and new host sign-ups have surged 61% year-on-year.

The next growth wave is coming from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. In 2025 alone, 3,755 new cars were added to the platform, with 21% of listings coming from outside major metros. This trend signals a rising wave of local entrepreneurship, giving more households access to supplemental income.

Trust and safety remain central to Zoomcar’s model. Hosts report 92% positive guest behaviour, rating guests an average of 4.5 out of 5. Active hosts facilitate around 60 bookings per year, collectively powering 173 million kilometres of travel in 2024. Opting for Zoomcar’s Home Delivery service can further boost earnings by 25%, highlighting the growing role of convenience in demand.

“Car hosting is building real economic opportunity, fast,” said Abhilash Kasliwal, Business Head at Zoomcar. “With quick first bookings, transparent trust systems, and meaningful monthly earnings, thousands of Indians are offsetting EMIs and scaling into micro-entrepreneurs. This is how we expand access to both mobility and income.”

 

 

More From This Section

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc

Tax audit deadline moved to Oct 31: Who needs to follow process, why

digital payment, online payment

New RBI rules make banks fully liable if payment safeguards fail: Details

Bali, indonesia

'Bali belly' can cost up to ₹5 lakh: How travel insurance can help

Finance, money

'India's household wealth soars 14.5% in 2024, fastest growth in 8 years'

Kartik Aaryan joins the Bundesliga Dream India Project as an ambassador

Kartik Aaryan, parents buy ₹13 cr office space in Mumbai's Andheri West

Topics : Zoomcar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon