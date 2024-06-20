Go for money market funds with a large AUM and low expense ratio

Money market funds (MMFs) have gained popularity among debt investors. As of May 31, 2024, these schemes managed assets worth Rs 1.93 lakh crore, second only to liquid schemes that managed Rs 4.97 lakh crore. MMFs saw Rs 8,271 crore inflows in May 2024, next only to liquid funds (among debt schemes), which received Rs 25,873 crore. Over the past year, ending June 18, 2024, these schemes delivered an average return of 7.1 per cent.

MMFs are suitable for many fixed-income investors. “MMF is an all-weather fund category with low to medium interest-rate risk. This favourable risk-return profile has helped in