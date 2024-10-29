Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Gold vs diamonds: Which Diwali investment is likely to give better returns

Gold vs diamonds: Which Diwali investment is likely to give better returns

Gold is a stable asset and it symbolises wealth, and prosperity. Diamonds' appeal is in rarity and uniqueness

jewellery, Jewellers

jewellery, Jewellers

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Many Indians make investments to mark Diwali, with jewellery as a popular choice. Gold has been the favourite for generations, but diamonds have emerged as an alternative in recent years.
 
“From an investment standpoint, gold clearly outshines diamonds. Its liquidity is unmatched, as selling gold or securing a gold loan is a straightforward process, while banks or NBFC typically do not offer loans against diamonds. Also, gold pricing is transparent and not given to vagaries of assessment or uniqueness of the cut, which a diamond typically faces,” said Sumit Sharma, founder of Radian Finserv.
 
“With the rising popularity of lab-grown diamonds, traditional diamonds face increasing competition. Therefore, while there are pros and cons with anything, investing in gold bullion emerges as a more reliable option for those seeking both stability and flexibility in their investment strategy,” said Sharma.
 
 

More From This Section

RBI in talks with Sebi to allow mutual funds to sell debt to ARCs

Fewer Indian employees debt-free since 2022, most loans of up to Rs 25 lakh

Mutual Funds

Performance, taxes: Why you should review mutual fund portfolio regularly

tax, tax filing

Companies get more time to file tax returns: What they should do next

Russia-India flag

Russia to offer visa-free travel for Indian tourists, starting 2025

silver trading silver investment

After recent silver rally, limit exposure to 5%, enter with 7-year horizon

Making the right choice
 
Investment advisors suggest considering several factors before making a decision:
 
Budget considerations
 
Gold jewellery offers more flexibility with smaller investments.
 
Diamond jewellery typically requires a higher initial investment.
 
Resale value
 
Gold has better liquidity and standardised pricing.
 
Diamond resale value can vary significantly based on market conditions and stone quality.
 
Long-term appreciation
 
Gold prices are more predictable.
 
Quality diamonds have shown strong appreciation over decades.
 
Gold remains the top choice for weddings, cherished for its elegance and cultural importance. Diamonds are popular for everyday wear and social events, offering a sleek, modern look that appeals to those seeking both style and lasting value.
 
Points to keep in mind when going for gold or diamond shopping:
 
For those specifically looking at Diwali purchases, experts recommend:
 
Buying from reputed jewellers with proper certification.
 
Considering hallmarked gold jewellery only.
 
Opting for certified diamonds with detailed documentation.
 
Understanding the making charges and their impact on overall investment value.

Also Read

gold silver

Gold, silver prices set to increase amid global economic pressures: Report

Gold, Gold Coin

BigBasket, Blinkit, Swiggy deliver gold, silver in 10 min this Dhanteras

Gold

Gold dips Rs 10 at Rs 79,790; silver down to Rs 100; trading at Rs 97,900

silver

Silver set to outshine gold in 12-15 months, may hit Rs 1.25 lakh

silver

Silver trumps gold with 30% YTD return, but experts advise caution

Topics : Gold Diamonds Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon