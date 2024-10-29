Business Standard
BigBasket, Blinkit, Swiggy deliver gold, silver to your doorstep in 10 min

Dhanteras 2024: Quick commerce platforms are offering 10-min delivery of gold from major jewellers including Tanishq and Malabar amid the festive rush

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

For the occasion of Dhanteras, quick-commerce platforms like BigBasket, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto have introduced gold and silver coins on the platforms which will be delivered to customers in under 10 minutes. This service caters to the festive season’s rush and the tradition of purchasing gold and silver on Dhanteras, which is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar for acquiring precious metals.
 
BigBasket has teamed up with Tanishq to offer doorstep delivery of silver and gold coins featuring a Lakshmi motif. Meanwhile, Blinkit has partnered with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds, while Swiggy Instamart has teamed up with Nek by Jar, Muthoot Exim, and Malabar. Zepto has also partnered with Malabar and Augmont.
   
Delivering cold and silver coins on special occasions is becoming a trend for quick commerce platforms, as many had done the same earlier this year on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Blinkit, for instance, offered a comprehensive Akshaya Tritiya kit with not only gold coins but also pooja essentials and fresh flowers, enhancing the convenience factor for customers celebrating the festival. Swiggy Instamart, meanwhile, introduced real gold and silver coins alongside chocolate gold coins for the occasion.
 
Speaking to Hindustan Times, BigBasket’s Chief Buying and Merchandising Officer Seshu Kumar said, “We have always been recognised as a strong player in food and perishables; however, with such collaborations, we hope that our customers see value in our extended offerings — whether it is gold and silver coins, electronics, or home appliances. This Diwali, Bigbasket is committed to fulfilling all our customers’ Diwali wish lists in just 10 minutes.”
 

Quick commerce gold and silver offerings

BigBasket offers a streamlined selection from Tanishq, including the 999.9 purity Lakshmi Ganesh Silver Coin (10 g) and two 22K gold coins (1 g, one with a Lakshmi motif). Zepto, another quick-commerce player, has partnered with Augmont and Malabar to deliver a range of coins, including Augmont’s 24K Banyan Tree Gold Coin and Malabar’s 999 Pure Lakshmi Ganesh Silver Coin (10 g).
 
Blinkit offers a range from Malabar, including the 24K Goddess Lakshmi Gold Coin (1 g) and the 99.9 per cent Pure Lakshmi Ganesh Silver Coin (10 g). Joyalukkas’s range includes the 99.9 per cent Pure Lakshmi Ganesh Silver Coin (10 g) and 24K Lakshmi Ganesh Gold Coins in both 0.5 g and 1 g.
 
On Swiggy Instamart, shoppers can purchase Jar 24K gold coins (available in weights of 0.1 g, 0.5 g, 0.25 g, and 1 g), Muthoot Exim’s 24K gold coin (1 g), and Malabar’s 24K gold coin (1 g) alongside silver items, such as Malabar’s 999 purity silver coins (available in 5 g, 11.66 g, and 20 g). 

Zepto offers Malabar and Augmont 24K 999 gold coins (available in weights of 0.1 g, 0.5 g, 0.25 g, and 1 g) and 999 purity 10 g silver coins.
 

Significance of Dhanteras

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is observed on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha and is celebrated across India. It marks the start of Diwali, and buying gold, silver, or brass on this day is believed to bring prosperity, good luck, and protection from misfortune. Hindu devotees worship Lord Kuber, the god of wealth, and Lord Dhanvantri, the god of medicine, as a part of the rituals, with many choosing to invest in precious metals to bring in blessings for the upcoming year. This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 29. 

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

