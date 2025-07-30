Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 02:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Govt scheme helps Indians save money on medicines: You can benefit, too

State-run Aushadhi Kendras have helped citizens to save around Rs 38,000 crore in 11 years, says government

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Medicine costs can weigh heavily on household budgets, especially for those managing chronic conditions. But the government says that its scheme is helping Indians manage such costs.
 
Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs) have helped citizens to save around Rs 38,000 crore in 11 years, according to data presented to Parliament by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers. There were 16,912 Jan Aushadhi stores nationwide as of June, providing affordable generic medicines and surgical products, according to a PTI report. 
 

What is the Jan Aushadhi scheme?

Launched in 2008 and revamped in 2015, the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) aims to make quality medicines available at affordable prices. Generic drugs, sold under their chemical name rather than a brand, are said to be just as effective as their branded counterparts.
 
 
According to PMBJP’s website, the scheme covers:
 
-2,110 medicines and 315 surgical products

-61 surgical equipment categories
 
-Medicines priced 50-80 per cent lower than popular branded options
 

Health care costs

PTI reported, Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, told Rajya Sabha the scheme has helped people to reduce their out-of-pocket expenses on health. According to data from National Health Accounts, such expenses fell from 62.6 per cent of total health expenditure in 2014-15 to 39.4 per cent in 2021-22. 
The government now plans to expand the network to 25,000 kendras by March 2027.
 

Branded vs Jan Aushadhi: A quick comparison

A look at the price list of common medicines shows the steep difference between Jan Aushadhi and branded products:
   
Medicine Name Jan Aushadhi Price (₹) Popular Brand Price (₹)
Telmisartan 40mg (BP) 2.26 (per tab) 10–12
Metformin 500mg 1.06 (per tab) 4–6
Atorvastatin 10mg 3.19 (per tab) 7–10
Pantoprazole 40mg 2.20 (per tab) 6–8
Amoxicillin 500mg 1.80 (per cap) 5–7
Paracetamol 500mg 0.7 (per tab) 1-3
 
Source: Jan Aushadhi price list, 30 July 2025; market rates from pharmacy portals
 

Should you switch?

If you're managing long-term health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, or acidity, switching to Jan Aushadhi equivalents could lead to monthly savings. However, always consult your doctor before switching brands, as not all formulations may be identical in inactive ingredients or in dosage form.
 
With inputs from PTI

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

