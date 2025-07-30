Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 12:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
At 17%, Navi Mumbai leads 2025 realty boom: Where prices are rising fastest

At 17%, Navi Mumbai leads 2025 realty boom: Where prices are rising fastest

Sunainaa Chadha
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

The Indian real estate market continues its upward trajectory in 2025, led by a surge in Navi Mumbai, where home values jumped 17.4% in the first quarter of the year, according to eXp India’s analysis of NHB Residex data.

Residential real estate has emerged as a preferred long-term investment, particularly in Tier-1 and emerging Tier-2 cities.

The Top Performers

Among the cities clocking the highest growth this quarter:

The analysis shows that Navi Mumbai is currently driving property market performance across India, with average property values increasing by a notable 17.4% so far this year alone.

Strong infrastructure, economic development, and connectivity continue to drive demand in these markets.

 

According to Sam Chopra, President of eXp India:The surge in cities like Navi Mumbai and Gurugram is no coincidence. These hubs are where residential demand is aligning with economic and infrastructural momentum.”

Markets That Declined

However, not all cities saw upward movement. A few regions recorded a dip in prices:

While some regions like Raipur and Patna are experiencing short-term declines, the broader market shows resilience, with most regions seeing positive growth year-on-year.

 

What it means for investors:

With equities showing volatility and inflationary pressures continuing, property investments are once again gaining attention from Indian investors — especially in metro-adjacent regions that promise long-term growth and rental yield potential.

Markets like Navi Mumbai, Noida, and Bhubaneswar offer potential for value appreciation, while cities showing decline may present an opportunity for bargain deals — provided long-term fundamentals hold strong.

Here are the key highlights of the report:

Navi Mumbai is currently driving property market performance across India, with average property values increasing by a notable 17.4% so far this year alone.

Bhubaneswar has also posted impressive quarterly growth at 8.5%, followed by Gurugram and Noida with increases of 7.5% and 7.0%, respectively.

Greater Noida rounds out the top five, showing a solid increase of 5.5% in Q1 2025.

Raipur has seen the largest quarterly decline at -2.6%, followed by New Town Kolkata (-0.9%) and Faridabad (-0.6%).

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

