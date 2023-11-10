Grip partners with wealth-tech platform to offer fixed-income products

Amidst market fluctuations, investors looking for low-risk fixed-income products have a new avenue to explore. Grip Invest, a SEBI-licensed online bond provider platform, has partnered with Centricity, a wealth-tech platform, to expand its offerings in fixed-income investments.

Under the collaboration, Grip will introduce its products such as Securitised Debt Instruments (SDIs) and corporate bonds, to Centricity's platform, the company said in a statement on Thursday.



With this partnership, Centricity aims to diversify its portfolio by providing investors with alternative fixed-income opportunities that promise higher yields.

Established in 2022, wealth management platform Centricity has over 1000 financial product distributors across 12 states and is known for its financial advisory services for traditional investment options such as FDs and mutual funds.

Marquee-backed, Grip provides a multi-asset alternative investment platform by curating non-market-linked investment opportunities. The platform helps people diversify portfolios by offering investment options at small ticket sizes.

Under the partnership, Grip Invest's proprietary tech, Grip Connect, will integrate with Centricity's platform through an end-to-end API suite. This will enable Centricity's wealth managers and financial advisors to access Grip Invest's SDI products and corporate bonds for client portfolios.

“These Grip’s offerings are exchange-listed, credit-rated, fixed-income opportunities that offer investors the chance to participate in non-market-linked investments while adhering to the regulatory guidelines laid down by SEBI and/or RBI,” said Grip Invest.

"Our partnership with Centricity marks a significant milestone in our mission to democratise fixed-income investments. It allows us to reach a wider audience that Centricity has, and offer our innovative investment options to those seeking to create wealth in a secure and efficient manner,” said Vaibhav Laddha, Chief Business Officer, Grip Invest.

According to Grip, alternative investments have witnessed substantial investor interest, with over a billion dollars invested through online platforms in India over the past 12 months. The company said that the new partnership is poised to empower investors by granting them easy access to Corporate Bonds and SDIs on the Centricity’s platform.

Also Read Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources SrGBs will facilitate price discovery for other fin instruments: RBI's Rao IT companies to focus on fixed price projects to improve margins: Report You can get exposure to a basket of bonds at a minimum Rs 1 lakh investment Chart: Corporate fixed deposits offered by various companies After 5 months of net outflows, large-caps finally turn a corner in October Fertility care needs financial planning: What to do for insurance, funding Go for gold bonds if you have long horizon, ETFs if you need liquidity Table: Key information about health insurance plans sold by companies 11% CAGR in 20 yrs: How does gold compare against Nifty 50 during crisis?

“This partnership with Grip has fit in like a glove for us as Grip has pioneered innovative products like SDIs and we see a huge potential in these products. This partnership allows us to introduce Corporate Bonds and SDIs, offering our audience new investment avenues,” said Manu Awasthy, Founder and CEO, Centricity.