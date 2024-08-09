Business Standard
HCL's Roshni Nadar India's most influential woman leader: Here's full list

Nisaba Godrej, from the renowned Godrej family, is another prominent figure.

Roshni Nadar, Chairperson of HCLTech

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, CEO of HCL Technologies is India's most influential woman leading a family-owned business, according to the 2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses report. As the CEO of HCL Technologies, she has been instrumental in the company's growth and success. The Nadar family's business is valued at a staggering Rs 430,600 crore.

Nisaba Godrej, from the renowned Godrej family, is another prominent figure. Her leadership has contributed to the family business's valuation of Rs 172,500 crore. Other notable women leaders include Manju D. Gupta of Lupin, Sushila Devi Singhania of JK Cement, Meher Pudumjee of Thermax, Amita Birla of Birlasoft, Leena Gandhi Tewari of USV, Mahima Datla of Biological E, Bina Modi of Godfrey Phillips India, and Jyothy Ramachandran of Jyothy Laboratories.
These women have broken barriers and demonstrated exceptional business acumen, contributing significantly to the Indian economy. Their success stories inspire future generations of women entrepreneurs and leaders.

TOP 10 Women Leaders in the 2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses
 
Source: 2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses

Meanwhile, the Ambani family has topped the inaugural Barclays-Hurun India most valuable family businesses list, with a valuation of Rs 25.75 trillion, which is almost equivalent to one-tenth of India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The family’s business empire, led by Reliance Industries, primarily operates in the energy, retail, and telecom sectors.

Topics : HCL Technologies

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

