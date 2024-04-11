HDFC Bank branch opens in Kavaratti as Lakshadweep's popularity soars

Private lender HDFC Bank has opened a branch at Kavaratti Island in Lakshadweep, making it the only private sector bank to have a branch in the Union Territory.

This branch is aimed at upgrading the banking infrastructure in the Union Territory by offering a wide range of services with a focus on personal banking, and digital banking which also includes customised digital solutions including QRbased transaction to retailers.

"We look forward to serving the financial needs of individuals, families, and businesses in Lakshadweep and becoming a

trusted partner in their financial journey and contributing to the overall development of the island," said S

Sampathkumar, Group Head- Retail Branch Banking, HDFC Bank.

Lakshadweep's popularity on rise

The Lakshadweep islands have witnessed a surge in popularity following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in January. In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches and the pristine blue skies and the ocean, and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

Tourism officer Imthias Mohammed T B reported a significant increase in interest, with inquiries flooding in from both domestic and international markets.

The islands are also poised for a substantial Rs 3,600 crore boost in infrastructure, including new ports, roads, and beachfront amenities, funded by the Sagarmala port development scheme.